  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Hand Pump Has Been Closed For A Long Time In The People's Party, Villagers Told The MLA The Problem

समस्या से जूझ रहे:पीपल पार्टी में लंबे समय से हैडपंप बंद, ग्रामीणों ने विधायक को समस्या बताई

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
पुनासा विकासखंड की जामनिया पंचायत के ग्राम पीपलपार्टी में ग्रामीण लंबे समय से पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। यहां करीब 25 से 30 परिवार निवासरत हैं। लेकिन पानी के कोई स्त्रोत नहीं है। 2 मिलने में से एक बंद पड़ा है। दूसरा चालू हैडपंप में एक हॉर्सपावर मोटर डली है, इसका उपयोग कुछ लोग कुएं में पानी के लिए कर रहे हैं। इससे ग्रामीणों को पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने विधायक नारायण पटेल को समस्या से अवगत कराया। गांव के अनुपसिंह उमरिया ने बताया गांव लंबे समय से हम समस्या भोग रहे हैं। 2 हैडपंप में से एक बंद है तो दूसरे का उपयोग कुछ दबंग लोग कर रहे हैं। इस कारण हमें पानी के लिए भटकना पड़ रहा है। इधर ग्रामीणों की समस्या सुनने के बाद विधायक नारायण पटेल ने हैडपंप चालू कराने की बात कहकर लोगों को चलता कर दिया। मामले में जामनिया पंचायत सरपंच प्रतिनिधि दौलतसिंह कोठारे ने कहा पीपलपार्टी जाकर देखता हूं कि एकदम मोटर से पानी कुएं में कौन ले रहा है। ग्रामीणों की समस्या का निराकरण किया जाएगा।

