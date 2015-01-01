पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदिरा सागर बांध की:बाइक के हैंडल में हेलमेट अटका, संतुलन बिगड़ा, नहर में डूबने से कंपाउंडर की मौत

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झाड़ी पकड़कर कुछ समय लटका रहा, एक हाथ से मोबाइल फोन पर दी सूचना

इंदिरा सागर बांध की मुख्य नहर में शुक्रवार सुबह युवक की डूबने से मौत हो गई है। मृतक की शिनाख्त रविंद्र पिता राजेंद्र तोमर (25) ग्राम नरलाय के रूप में की गई। हादसा उस समय हुआ जब युवक अपने साथियों के साथ संत सिंगाजी समाधि स्थल पर दर्शन कर वापस अपने घर जा रहा था। माकड़कच्छ नहर मार्ग के पास बाइक के हैंडल में हेलमेट अटकने से बाइक का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और नहर की दीवार से बाइक टकरा और रविंद्र उछल गया। जान बचाने की कोशिश करते हुए रविंद्र ने काफी देर तक संघर्ष कर झाड़ियों को पकड़े रखा। अपने बुआ के लड़के अजय निवासी बांगरदा को मोबाइल फोन पर सूचना दी और तत्काल घटनास्थल पर आने को कहा। अजय व अन्य रिश्तेदार नहर के पास आते तब तक झाड़ी टूटने से रविंद्र नहर में गिर गया। इस कारण रविंद्र की डूबने से मौत हो गई। मशक्कत के बाद ग्रामीण व परिचितों ने नहर से शव बाहर निकाला। मृतक सनावद के निजी अस्पताल में कंपाउंडर था। जानकारी मिलते ही मूंदी थाना टीआई अंतिम पंवार, एएसआई चेतनाथसिंह परिहार घटनास्थल पहुंचे। मृतक युवक के पिता राजेंद्र तोमर ग्राम जलवा बुजुर्ग में सचिव के पद पर पदस्थ है।

