सम्मान:हेमलता पालीवाल राष्ट्रीय बाल विज्ञान श्री अलंकरण से सम्मानित

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय बाल विज्ञान कांग्रेस का राज्य आयोजन 2 व 3 फरवरी को सेम ग्लोबल यूनिवर्सिटी भोपाल में हुआ। इस अवसर पर विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में स्कूली छात्रों को विज्ञान के प्रति रुचि जागृत करने तथा वैज्ञानिक समझ विकसित करने के लिए किए जा रहे कार्यों के उपलक्ष्य में विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री मध्य प्रदेश शासन माननीय ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा द्वारा हेमलता पालीवाल जिला समन्वयक खंडवा को विज्ञान श्री अलंकरण से विभूषित किया।

इस अवसर पर मध्य प्रदेश विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी परिषद भोपाल के महानिदेशक डॉक्टर अनिल कोठारी, सेम ग्रुप के चेयरमैन डॉ हरप्रीत सिंह सलूजा, सेम ग्लोबल यूनिवर्सिटी इंजीनियर प्रीति सलूजा, उपकुलपति डॉक्टर एनके तिवारी तथा राज्य समन्वयक साइंस सेंटर ग्वालियर भोपाल संध्या वर्मा उपस्थित थे।

