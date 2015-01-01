पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर में पढ़िए मांधाता:नेपानगर में कैसे क्या था भाजपा का मैनेजमेंट, क्यों फेल हुई कांग्रेस?

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जहां थी वोट घटने की आशंका, वहीं करवाई शिवराज की सभाएं; इसलिए हुआ फायदा, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के ‘गद्दार’ के मुद्दे को मतदाताओं ने नकारा

भाजपा सांसद ने दोनों के विधानसभाओं में चार-चार ऐसे सेक्टरों पर फोकस किया जिसका असर पूरे क्षेत्र पर हो, जबकि कांग्रेस के पूर्व सांसद यादव कमलनाथ से बड़े या समकक्ष किसी नेता को नहीं ला पाए; संगठन कमजोर था, इसी कारण 2018 में जीती हुई सीट हारे।

मांधाता-नेपानगर विस उपचुनाव के परिणाम से साफ हो गया कि जिस ताकत से कांग्रेस गद्दार, टिकाऊ-बिकाऊ और कर्ज माफी के मुद्दे को लेकर क्षेत्र में गई थी, उसे वोटर्स ने पूरी तरह नकार दिया। वहीं भाजपा कुशल मैनेजमेंट से 2018 में खोई दोनों सीटें वापस ले आई। उपचुनाव के नतीजे भी चौंकाने वाले आए क्योंकि कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में आए दोनों प्रत्याशी अपने राजनीतिक जीवनकाल में इतने मतों से कभी नहीं जीते, जितने इस चुनाव में जीते हैं। भास्कर ने भाजपा-कांग्रेस के चुनावी मैनेजमेंट की पड़ताल की तो पता चला भाजपा ने माइक्रोलेवल पर काम किया। कांग्रेस एकला चलो...की रणनीति पर चली और फेल हो गई।

पहले पढ़िए भाजपा ने कैसे लड़ा चुनाव...

कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में आने वाले मांधाता विधायक पटेल व नेपानगर विधायक कास्डेकर की क्षेत्र में इंट्री करवाने की जिम्मेदारी प्रदेश संगठन ने सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान को सौंपी। चौहान ने नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं को समझाया इन्हीं विधायकों की बदौलत शिवराजसिंह मुख्यमंत्री बने हैं। वहीं मांधाता में जिस तरह से कांग्रेस ने उपचुनाव को जातिवाद यानी राजपूत बनाम गुर्जर का बनाने की कोशिश की थी। उसे रोकने के लिए चौहान ने वरिष्ठ नेता जसवंतसिंह हाडा को लगाया। फिर नाराज तोमर बंधुओं को (जिनका क्षेत्र में अच्छा प्रभाव है) की बैठक की। बताया भाजपा ने 6 बार राणा रघुराजसिंह, फिर उनके बेटे लोकेंद्रसिंह, भाजपा नेता नरेंद्रसिंह तोमर को दो-दो बार और एक बार मदनमोहनसिंह तोमर को भी लड़ाया। समझाइश के बाद सभी मान गए। सांसद ने मूंदी, पुनासा, किल्लौद, सुलगांव के साथ-साथ नेपानगर सीट के दर्यापुर, डाभियाखेड़ा (नेपानगर), धूलकोट और डेढ़तलाई में भी सीएम की सभाएं करवाईं। पट्‌टे मिलने की घोषणाएं करवाई। वन मंत्री विजय शाह को भी नेपानगर में लगाया ताकि वोटर्स को ये भरोसा रहे कि पट्‌टे मिलने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी।

अब कांग्रेस की रणनीति और हार के कारण...

2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने पूर्व सांसद व केंद्रीय मंत्री अरूण यादव के कट्‌टर समर्थक नारायण पटेल को मांधाता व सुमित्रा कास्डेकर को नेपानगर से चुनाव मैदान में उतारा और वर्षों से भाजपा की रही दोनों सीटों पर 1200 वोटों के अंतर से जीत हासिल कर ली। लेकिन पटेल व कास्डेकर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। उपचुनाव की घोषणा के बाद से ही कांग्रेस दोनों सीटों पर अपनी जीत मानकर चल रही थी। पार्टी ने मांधाता में पूर्व विधायक राजनारायणसिंह के बेटे उत्तमपालसिंह व नेपानगर में रामकिशन पटेल को मैदान में उतारा। उत्तमपाल का पहला चुनाव था और रामकिशन का तीसरा। कांग्रेस नेताओं का मानना था कि उत्तमपाल युवा है और राजपूत भी। उन्हें पूर्व विधायक पिता के 35 साल के अनुभव का लाभ मिलेगा जबकि पटेल को सहानुभूति के वोट मिलेंगे। इसलिए उन्होंने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की नेपानगर व पुनासा में एक-एक सभा करवाई। बाकी प्रदेश के नेताओं की सभाएं होती रही। प्रत्याशी एकला चलो रे... की तर्ज पर प्रचार करते रहे और टिकाऊ-बिकाऊ, गद्दार सहित कांग्रेस सरकार की कर्ज माफी को मुद्दा बनाकर आगे बढ़े। इसे मतदाताओं ने नकार दिया। ​​​​​​​

