स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता:कोरोना संक्रमण से मरीज की मौत हुई तो स्वास्थ्य व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता की नौकरी जाएगी -कलेक्टर

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में किसी स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता की लापरवाही के कारण कोरोना संक्रमित किसी मरीज की कोरोना संक्रमण से मृत्यु होती है तो उनकी सेवाएं समाप्त करने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। साथ ही सीएम हेल्पलाइन की ग्रेडिंग में सी व डी ग्रेड पाने वाले अधिकारियों का वेतन काटा जाएगा। यह निर्देश कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी ने मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में आयोजित साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में उपस्थित अधिकारियों को दिए। उन्होंने कहा सीएम हेल्पलाइन के तहत लोग अपनी समस्याओं की शिकायतें ऑनलाइन दर्ज कराते हैं। शिकायतों के निराकरण में लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों के विरूद्ध कार्यवाही की जाएगी। सीएम हेल्पलाइन की ग्रेडिंग में सी व डी ग्रेड पाने वाले अधिकारियों का वेतन काटा जाएगा। कलेक्टर ने मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार कार्यवाही करें। स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनके क्षेत्र में कोरोना के लक्षण वाले मरीजों की सूचना विकासखंड व जिलास्तर पर तत्काल देने के निर्देश हैं। ऐसे में यदि उनकी लापरवाही से किसी मरीज की मृत्यु होती है तो उनकी सेवाएं समाप्त की जाएगी।

