  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  • If The Public Toilets Are Not Cleaning Or There Is A Problem Of Water, Then Tell The Ward Jamadar

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण:सार्वजनिक शौचालयों में सफाई नहीं हो रही या पानी की समस्या है तो वार्ड जमादार को बताए

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • आयुक्त ने बुद्ध नगर का किया निरीक्षण, कहा-कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनें

मिशन नंबर-वन मध्यप्रदेश की थीम पर मंगलवार सुबह आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट ने सूरजकुंड वार्ड के बुद्ध नगर और श्री खेड़ापति हनुमान मंदिर के सामने की स्लम बस्ती का भ्रमण किया। इस दौरान क्षेत्र के लोगों से चर्चा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। सार्वजनिक शौचालयों में सफाई नहीं हो रही या फिर पानी की समस्या है तो तत्काल वार्ड जमादार से शिकायत करें। शौचालयों में लगाई फीडबैक मशीन में अपना अभिमत जरूर दें। आयुक्त ने कचरे के पृथक्करण और घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान निगम अफसरों से डोर टू डोर कचरा वाहनों की उपलब्धता के संबंध में चर्चा की। निगम आयुक्त ने इस दौरान ने कहा वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से मैदानी स्तर पर क्रियान्वित की जा रही स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 की गतिविधियों पर नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास एवं संचालनालय के अधिकारियों से अनुभवों का आदान-प्रदान भी भ्रमण के दौरान किया जा रहा है। साथ ही स्वच्छता के लिए कार्य कर रहे विशेषज्ञों के सुझाव भी इस दौरान प्राप्त हो रहे हैं। निरीक्षण के दौरान उपायुक्त दिनेश मिश्रा, सहायक यंत्री एचआर पांडे, जाकिर जाफरी, प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी शाहीन खान, प्रभारी बाजार अधिकारी अशोक तारे, जोन प्रभारी अजय पटेल सहित अन्य कर्मचारीगण उपस्थित थे।

बगैर अनुमति व डायवर्सन के कृषि भूमि पर विकसित हो रही कॉलोनी; कॉलोनाइजर ने पंचायत से भी नहीं ली एनओसी

बीड़ | ग्राम दोहद में कृषि भूमि पर बगैर अनुमति रहवासी कॉलोनी निर्माण किया जा रहा है। कॉलोनाइजर ने न तो संबंधित विभाग से इसकी अनुमति ली है और न ही कृषि भूमि का डायवर्सन कराया है। ग्राम पंचायत से एनओसी भी नहीं ली गई है। चार दिन पहले सूचना मिलने पर तहसीलदार ने पटवारी को भेजकर कॉलोनाइजर से कागजात मंगवाए थे जो वह प्रस्तुत नहीं कर सका है। दोहद पंचायत क्षेत्र की कृषि भूमि पर 5 महीने से कॉलोनी निर्माण का काम चल रहा है लेकिन किसी सरकारी नुमाइंदे ने जांच करना उचित नहीं समझा। इधर, सूचना मिलते ही तहसीलदार सीमा मौर्य ने पटवारी को मौके पर भेजा और कॉलोनी संबंधी कागजात मंगवाए। विभागीय सूत्रों के अनुसार कॉलोनाइजर चार दिन में कोई कागज प्रस्तुत नहीं कर सका है। तहसीलदार ने कहा अवैध निर्माण पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर, ग्राम बीड़ में भी एक कॉलोनी विकसित की गई है। कॉ़लोनाइजर ने प्लाट खरीदारों को बिजली, पानी, सड़क, पार्क व मंदिर की सुविधा देने का वादा किया था। कॉलोनी में कई लोग मकान बनाकर रहने लगे हैं। कॉलोनी की स्ट्रीट लाइट कई दिन से बंद है और नालियां चोक हो रही हैं। असामाजिक तत्व कॉलोनी के रहवासियों को परेशान कर रहे हैं। दोहद सचिव गोविंद सोलंकी ने कहा पंचायत के पास कॉलोनी निर्माण की एनओसी के लिए कोई आवेदन नहीं किया।

