घमासान:17 मिनट में सीएम ने 11 बार कहा- ‘सेठ कमलनाथ’ बोले- आपका पाप है कि किसानों का पैसा खा गए

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • शिवराज सिंह बोले- 3 साल में हर गरीब को पक्का मकान, नलों से मिलेगा हर घर में पानी

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने गुरुवार को सुलगांव में कहा- मैं नारायण भाई और नंदू भैया को वचन देना हूं कि विकास में कोई कसर नहीं रखूंगा। आपको मुझ पर विश्वास है। तीन साल में इस क्षेत्र व प्रदेश में सब गरीबों को कच्चे की जगह पक्का मकान बनवा कर दूंगा। सभी गांव में हैंडपंप का नहीं, नलजल योजना बनाकर नल लगाकर टोटी से पानी पिलाऊंगा। बताओ कमलनाथ यह कर सकता है क्या? दिल से बताना मामा अच्छा कि कमलनाथ, तो मामा को फिर से सीएम बनना चाहिए कि नहीं। 17 मिनट के भाषण में सीएम ने 11 बार कमलनाथ का नाम लिया। सीएम बोले अब सेठ (कमलनाथ) पूछ रहे थे मैंने क्या पाप किया। तुमने यही पाप किया कि किसानों के पैसे खा गए। योजनाएं बंद कर दी। कोरोना जैसे ही खत्म होगा मामा व आपका बेटा फिर बुजुर्गों को तीर्थदर्शन पर ले जाएगा।

मुख्यमंत्री की तीन सभाओं की यह है प्रमुख वजह

  1. उपचुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री ने मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को तीसरी चुनावी सभा सुलगांव में की। क्योंकि विस चुनाव 2018 में भाजपा को सुलगांव और गोल सेक्टर में 2000 वोटों से हार मिली थी। मांधाता सीट पर 2018 के चुनाव में हार-जीत का अंतर सिर्फ 1236 वोटों का था।
  2. मूंदी में 8 अक्टूबर को सभा हुई थी। यहां सभा इसलिए क्योंकि यह मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र का केंद्र है। हालांकि किल्लौद और सुलगांव की तरह यहां हालात उल्टे हैं। क्योंकि यहां विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 में भाजपा को 1500 वोटों की बढ़त मिली थी।
  3. किल्लौद में 2500 वोट के बाद सबसे ज्यादा दो हजार मतों से हारने वाली सुलंगांव और गोल सेक्टर को साधने के लिए सीएम चौहान की सभा यहां कराई। चौहान ने मंच से सुलगांव का नाम पांच बार लिया। बोले गांव के 3 बच्चों को लैपटाप भी मिले हैं।

एक मंच पर भाजपा के पांच सांसद : धार सांसद ने रिश्तों के नाम पर मांगे वोट
सुलगांव की चुनावी सभा में एक मंच पर भाजपा के पांच सांसद मौजूद थे। मंडला सांसद एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री फग्गनसिंह कुलस्ते, खंडवा सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान, खरगोन सांसद गजेंद्र पटेल, बैतूल सांसद दुर्गादास उईके, धार सांसद व सुलगांव के पास मसलाय गांव के दामाद छतरसिंह दरबार मौजूद थे। सांसद दरबार ने अपने रिश्तों की दुहाई देकर भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट की अपील की। इनके साथ ही मंत्री कमल पटेल, विधायक राम दांगोरे, जसवंतसिंह हाड़ा, राजेश डोंगरे, सुभाष कोठारी, राजपालसिंह तोमर, नरेंद्रसिंह तोमर, अरुणसिंह मुन्ना, चंद्रेश पचौरी, नंदन करोड़ी, अनुप पटेल, राजपालसिंह चौहान, लोकेंद्रसिंह गौड़, जितेंद्र सिसोदिया, अनिल भगत, प्रीतम पटेल, सूरजपाल सिंह, सखाराम यादव, श्यामसिंह मौर्य, प्रशांत मिश्रा, रेवादीप शर्मा, भरत पटेल सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

