स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:दुबे कॉलोनी में जहां दो महीने से कर्मचारी नहीं था वहां आयुक्त के पहुंचने से पहले ही हो गई सफाई

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • पदमकुंड की दुबे कॉलोनी पहुंचे निगम आयुक्त, नालियों की सफाई नहीं होने की भी लोगों ने की शिकायत

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में शहर को बेहतर अंक मिलें, इसलिए निगम अफसर सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने गुरुवार सुबह आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान वे पदमकुंड वार्ड की दुबे कॉलोनी पहुंचे। जहां दो महीने से सफाई कर्मचारी नहीं है, गंदगी से लोग परेशान हो रहे थे, गुरुवार को वहां आयुक्त के पहुंचने से पहले ही सफाई होने लगी। आयुक्त के इस वार्ड में पहुंचने पर क्षेत्रवासियों ने नालियों की सफाई नहीं होने की शिकायत की। इस दौरान आयुक्त ने तत्काल जोन प्रभारी जाकिर अहमद से कहा कि नाले-नालियों से मलबा निकलवा कर मलबा उठवाए। आसपास कीटनाशक का छिड़काव कराएं। इसी तरह भवानी माता वार्ड में भावसार लॉज के पास से कचरा घर हटाकर वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए। संतोषी माता वार्ड में निरीक्षण के दौरान कर्मचारियों की संख्या कम होने पर सुबह और दोपहर की शिफ्ट में काम कराने की बात आयुक्त ने कही। इस दौरान जगदीश जगताप, अनिल मालाकार सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे। विधायक ने चार सार्वजनिक और सामुदायिक शौचालयों का किया निरीक्षण - विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा ने गुरुवार सुबह जिला चिकित्सालय परिसर के सुलभ सामुदायिक शौचालय, नए बस स्टैंड, पंडित माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी बस स्टैंड और पंधाना रोड तौल कांटे के पाए बनाए शौचालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान निगमायुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट भी मौजूद थे। विधायक ने सभी शौचालयों में आवश्यक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने, नाले और नालियों की सफाई के बाद मलबा उसी दिन परिवहन करने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा नालियों में जला ऑयल डलवाए और कीटनाशक का भी छिड़काव कराएं। इस अवसर पर सहायक यंत्री एचआर पांडे, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी जाकिर जाफरी राकेश कलम, सहायक विधि अधिकारी राकेश ललित, प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी मो. शाहीन खान, जोन प्रभारी मनीष पंजाबी, जाकिर अहमद उपस्थित थे।

उपायुक्त ने कहा- सफाई के बाद तत्काल उठाएं कचरा
इसी तरह भ्रमण दल के नोडल अधिकारी उपायुक्त दिनेश मिश्रा ने रामनगर, बाहेती कॉलोनी, इंदिरा चौक, सिविल लाइंस और रामकृष्ण गंज वार्ड में निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सफाई के बाद कचरा तत्काल उठाए जाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान सहायक यंत्री एचआर पांडे, जोन प्रभारी अजय पटेल, प्रभारी बाजार अधिकारी अशोक तारे और प्रदीप चौहान सहित वार्ड जमादार भी मौजूद थे।

