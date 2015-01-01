पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फर्नीचर:मूंगफली के बोरे तक खा गई घूस, जमीन में छेद कर बना दी सुरंग

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉकडाउन के बाद शहर में बढ़ी चूहों व घूस की संख्या, व्यवसायियों का लाखों का नुकसान, दवा से भी नहीं मरते

शहर में घूस की बढ़ती तादाद ने लोगों का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है। क्योंकि ये घूस (चूहे की प्रजाति) दुकान, गोडाउन, ऑफिस, घरों में रखा खाने का सामान व लकड़ी का फर्नीचर तक चट कर रही है। चूहामार दवा से चूहे तो मर जाते हैं, लेकिन घूस पर इसका भी कोई असर नहीं हो रहा। घूस मकानों की बुनियाद भी हिला रही है। शहर के जलेबी चौक, लक्कड़ बाजार, सलूजा कॉलोनी, गुलमोहर कॉलोनी, कहारवाड़ी, घासपुरा, बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र रेलवे स्टेशन क्षेत्र में घूसों ने धंधा चौपट कर दिया है। घूस ने सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान कच्चे व पुराने मकानों को पहुंचाया है। मकान की दीवार व जमीन में छेद कर सुरंग बनाकर इस पार से उस पार निकाल दी है। जलेबी चौक में हाजी रोशन पहलवान की तेल घाना, पड़ोस की दाल मिल, बारदान गोडाउन शब्बीर बोहरा की आटा चक्की, गुलाटी का प्लायवुड गोडाउन और आसपास की दुकानों में रखा लाखों रुपए के सामान का नुकसान कर दिया। तेल घाना की मूंगफली को मिट्‌टी में मिला दिया। प्लाई भी खा गई। इसके अलावा लक्कड़ बाजार में लकड़ी के दरवाजे-खिड़की कुतर दिए। तेल के प्लास्टिक व टीन के पीपे भी कुतर दिए जिससे भारी नुकसान हुआ है। हुसैन ठेकेदार ने बताया 30 साल पहले निगम द्वारा चूहों को पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरे दिए जाते थे। शहर के कहारवाड़ी, जलेबी चौक, लक्कड़ बाजार व अन्य क्षेत्रों में सड़कों में घूस ने छेद कर सुरंग बना डाली। जलेबी चौक में एक तेल घाने व दाल मिल की जमीन को खोखला कर दिया। घूसों को मारने के लिए छेद के अंदर कार्बेट, कांच के टुकड़े व चूहामार दवा रखी फिर भी कोई असर नहीं हुआ।

एक्सपर्ट बोले- 5 किमी दूर छोड़ आए नहीं लौटेगी
चूहों व घूस की स्मरण व सूंघने की शक्ति इतनी होती है कि वो किसी स्थान को एक बार देख ले तो वे दोबारा वहां आते हैं। अगर चूहा पिंजरे में पकड़ा गया और उसे पकड़ने के बाद एक-दो किमी दूर छोड़ देने पर वह दोबारा आ जाता है। चूहा अपने दिमाग में पकड़े गए स्थान से लेकर छोड़े गए स्थान तक का मैप बना लेता है। कुछ ही समय बाद वह वहां पर वापस आ जाता है। क्योंकि वह अपने मूत्र से निशान बना लेता है। इसी आधार पर पुन: उसी स्थान पर लौट आता है, जहां वह पहले रहता था। राजेश सिंह, वन्य जीव विशेषज्ञ, खंडवा

उपाय... घूस से बचने के लिए आप ये करें

  • घर, दुकान व गोडाउन में इनके आने के रास्ते बंद कर दें। छेद को बंद करते समय रेत व सीमेंट में कांच के टुकड़े मिलाएं।
  • गेहूं की जितनी मात्रा होती है, उसमें 20-25 ग्राम काला पाउडर या जिंक फास्फेट मिलाएं। इन तीनों को मिक्स करने के बाद चूहों के बिल या छुपने के स्थान पर रख दें।
  • दुकान से चूहामार दवा खरीदकर आटे की गोलियां बनाकर घर में रख दें। इसे खाते ही मर जाएंगे।
  • घूस को मारने के लिए करंट या लोहे के पाइप से सिर पर वार करें। 1 वार में घूस जगह पर मर जाएगी।
  • अगर मार नहीं सकते तो पिंजरे में पकड़ने के बाद घर से करीब पांच किमी दूर जंगल में छोड़ें।

^घूस और चूहे पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरे देने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। इन्हें मारने के लिए चूहामार दवा का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। ताकि इनकी संख्या न बढ़े। -दिनेश मिश्रा, उपायुक्त, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें