मांधाता विधानसभा:विरोध के बजाय बना लिया विकास का रास्ता

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • गांव तक पहुंचने का रास्ता खराब था, लोगों ने भरे गड्‌ढे उसी पर चलकर आया मतदान दल, 95.13% मतदान

मांधाता विधानसभा सीट के लिए हुए उपचुनाव में मंगलवार को मतदान के बहिष्कार की छुट-पुट घटनाओं के बीच शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मत डाले गए। हालांकि अफसर समझाने पहुंचे तो मतदाताओं ने दो टूक कह दिया कि जब तक विकास नहीं तब तक वोट नहीं। बाद में मतदाता मान गए और शाम को मतदान करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान कुछ सुखद तस्वीरें भी सामने आईं। इनमें से एक है किल्लौद ब्लॉक का खामला गांव। यहां तक पहुंचने के लिए सड़क तक नहीं थी, रास्ता भी गड़ढों से पटा था। पहले ग्रामीणों ने मतदान का बहिष्कार करने की सोची पर बाद में मतदान करने का निर्णय लिया। गड्‌ढे भरे और इसी रास्ते से मतदान दल ने यहां पहुंचकर मतदान करवाया।

मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं होने के कारण कुछ गांवों में मंगलवार को मतदान के बहिष्कार की स्थिति बनी। वहीं एक गांव ऐसा भी है जिसने बहिष्कार के बजाय जोरदार 95.13 प्रतिशत मतदान किया जबकि इस गांव में भी हालात विपरीत थे। गांव तक पहुंचने के लिए सड़क नहीं थी। गांव के लोगों ने खुद गड्‌ढे भरे और रास्ते को ठीक किया। इसी रास्ते से होकर मतदान दल गांव तक पहुंचा। यह किल्लौद ब्लॉक का गांव है खामला। इस गांव में जनसंपर्क के लिए एक भी प्रत्याशी नहीं पहुंचा था। यह गांव तीन तरफ से इंदिरा सागर बांध के बैक वाटर और एक ओर से हरदा जिले के जंगलों से घिरा है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा हमें गांव में सड़क, पानी, स्वास्थ्य, राशन की दुकान और 12वीं तक स्कूल की सुविधा चाहिए। हमें नि:शुल्क राशन के लिए 200 रुपए खर्च कर यहां से किल्लौद के पास गरबड़ी तक जाना पड़ता है। मूलभूत सुविधाओं की मांग लंबे समय से कर रहे हैं लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई।

एंबुलेंस 108 और डायल 100 भी यहां नहीं आती

हमारे यहां पर एंबुलेंस 108 व डायल 100 नहीं आती है। वे कहते हैं सड़क नहीं है तो क्या हुआ, मतदान करना हमारा अधिकार है। जो भी यहां से जीतेगा कम से कम हमारे गांव का तो विकास करेगा। इसी आस में हमने मतदान किया। तीन तरफ से पानी और एक ओर से हरदा जिले के जंगलों से घिरे खामला गांव तक जाने के लिए सड़क भी नहीं है। वन ग्राम के लिए जंगल के बीच से कच्चा रास्ता है। इस पर गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। सड़क न होने से स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं सहित अन्य सुविधाओं से महरूम ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान कर गड्ढ़ों को भरा। तब जाकर मतदान दल यहां पर पहुंच सका।

आंखों देखा हाल
सुबह 11 बजे तक डल गए थे 74.30% वोट
सुबह 11 बजे। मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 229 प्राथमिक स्कूल खामला। यहां टेंट में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए चूने से गोले बनाए गए थे लेकिन एक भी मतदाता नहीं था। बाहर खड़े बीएलओ संतोष तोमर ने बताया सुबह 7.15 बजे पहला वोट डला। सुबह 11 बजे तक वोटिंग का प्रतिशत 74.30 पर पहुंच गया। दोपहर 1 बजे तक मतदान का आंकड़ा 81.94 हो गया। गरीबी रेखा के नीचे आने वाले 53 परिवारों वाले खामला की आबादी 277 व मतदाता 144 है। शाम 6 बजे मतदान की समाप्ति पर वोटिंग का प्रतिशत 95.13 हुआ। 144 में से 137 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। जिसमें 78 पुरुष व 59 महिलाएं शामिल हैं।

