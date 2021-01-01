पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-कर्म:संतों की वाणी केवल सुनना ही नहीं ग्रहण करना भी महत्वपूर्ण है

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • मुनिसंघ ने आठ दिन की धर्म प्रभावना कर किया विहार, भूतबलि सागर महाराज ने धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा

संतों की वाणी केवल सुनना ही नहीं उसे ग्रहण करना महत्वपूर्ण है। संतों की वाणी को मात्र श्रवण करना धर्म नहीं है, उसे अंतर मन में उतारकर जीवनचर्या में चरितार्थ करना ही श्रेष्ठ धर्म है। यह बात दिगम्बर जैन मुनि भूतबलि सागर महाराज ने धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने दान का महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि सुपात्र को दान देना ही श्रेष्ठ है। समाज के सचिव सुनील जैन ने बताया कि नगर में 8 दिन धर्म प्रभावना करते हुए शुक्रवार को आहारचर्या के बाद मुनि संघ ने हरदा-नेमावर की तरफ विहार किया। साधु-संत चलते-फिरते तीर्थ के समान होते हैं। आचार्य विद्यासागर जी महाराज के परम शिष्य मुनि भूतबलि सागर महाराज स्वयं तीर्थ की भांति खंडवा पहुंचे थे और खंडवा में श्रद्धालुओं को तीर्थ की वंदना करवाकर नेमावर की ओर प्रस्थान किया। मुनि संघ का रात्रि विश्राम ग्राम भावसिंगपुरा में हुआ। शनिवार सुबह 8 किमी का विहार कर आहारचर्या ग्राम सरई में होगी एवं रात्रि विश्राम 13 किमी के बाद ग्राम रजुर में होगा। विहार में अविनाश जैन, वीरेंद्र जैन, विजय सेठी, सुनील जैन, नवीन लुहाडिय़ा, पंकज जैन, पंकज सेठी, प्रवीण सेठी, कांतिलाल जैन, मनीष जैन, प्रदीप कासलीवाल उपस्थित थे।

इधर, सदगुरु की दृष्टि जिस पर पड़ी उसकी जिंदगी संवर गई -पं.मार्कंडेय

खंडवा | गणेश तलाई क्षेत्र में श्रीमद् भागवत कथा के दूसरे दिन पंडित अनिल मार्कंडेय ने अमर कथा एवं शुकदेव जी के जन्म का वृतांत विस्तार से सुनाया। इसमें सदगुरु की महिमा का वर्णन बताते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि गुरु बनाने कहा जाते हों, सच्चे सदगुरु हमारे यहां विराजमान है। खंडवा शहर में दादा जी धूनीवाले सदगुरु हैं जो उनकी शरण में चले जाता है, दादा जी उनके सारे कष्ट दूर कर देते। सदगुरु की दृष्टि जिस पर पड़ी उसकी जिंदगी संवर गई। पंडित मार्कंडेय ने कहा गुरु बनाना हो तो कहीं भटको मत दादा दरबार चले जाओ। बना लो दादा जी को गुरु, वही सदगुरु है जो भगवान से भक्त को मिलाते हैं।

