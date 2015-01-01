पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंधाधुंध गति:जीप ड्राइवर ने खड़ी कार व सब्जी के ठेले को मारी टक्कर, महिला और वृद्ध घायल

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदौर रोड पर रविवार सुबह जीप क्रमांक एमपी 12 सीए 5292 के ड्राइवर ने तेज व अंधाधुंध गति से कार क्रमांक एमपी 12 टी 1426 को टक्कर मार दी। ड्राइवर इतनी तेज गति से वाहन चला रहा था कि उसने सामने खड़े ठेले को भी टक्कर मारते हुए 25 फीट तक रौंद दिया। जिससे ठेले की सब्जियां सड़क पर बिखर गईं। सब्जी खरीद रहे पड़ावा निवासी मंशाराम शिंदे (73) भी घायल हो गए। उनके हाथ-पैर व अंगुलियों व हथेली में चोट लगी है। दुर्घटना के बाद लोगों ने ड्राइवर की जमकर पिटाई की। ऑटो ड्राइवर मनीष शिंदे ने बताया कि सुबह 11 बजे मैं अपने घर की गैलरी में खड़ा हुआ था। तब बोलेरो का ड्राइवर जैन अस्पताल की ओर तेज गति से निकला। अचानक मुझे धड़ाम की आवाज आई। नीचे जाकर देखा तो मेरे पिताजी घायल अवस्था में थे। उन्हें घायल अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल लेकर गया। इस दौरान पदम नगर थाना के प्रधान अारक्षक राकेश मंडलोई मौके पर आ गए। उन्होंने आरोपी ड्राइवर को लोगों से छुड़वाया और थाने ले गए। सब्जी बेच रही रुचिता रायकवार निवासी दुबे कॉलोनी को भी चोट लगी है। जैन नर्सिंग होम के सामने खड़ी कार का पिछला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। जयदीप चौहान निवासी झिरनिया की बाइक एमपी 12 एमआर 2414 भी क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है। पदमनगर पुलिस ने चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें