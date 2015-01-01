पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संबल योजना:कंगाली : मुफ्त में पढ़ते थे 20 हजार छात्र, इस साल जेब से भरनी होगी 4.65 करोड़ रु. फीस

खंडवा11 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • मध्यप्रदेश शासन से राशि नहीं मिली तो माशिमं ने संबल योजना का लाभ लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों से मांगी फीस
  • माशिमं सचिव ने स्कूल व परीक्षा फीस वसूली के आदेश भेजे

जिले की सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले अजा, अजजा और पिछड़ा वर्ग के 20 हजार विद्यार्थियों को इस साल संबल योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। इसी कारण इन विद्यार्थियों की 1.85 करोड़ रुपए की परीक्षा फीस माफ नहीं होगी। इसके अलावा स्कूल फीस के 2.80 करोड़ रु. भी खुद भरने हाेंगे। इस तरह कुल 4.65 कराेड़ रुपए का विद्यार्थियों के पालकों पर भार आएगा।

पिछली सरकार द्वारा राशि ना लौटाने व वर्तमान सरकार द्वारा राशि नहीं देने पर माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने इन गरीब बच्चों से दोनों तरह की फीस मांगी है। शिक्षा के इतिहास में शायद ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब सरकार ने सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले गरीब बच्चों की स्कूल व परीक्षा फीस भरने से इंकार कर दिया। शिवराज सरकार द्वारा इनकार करने व तत्कालीन कमलनाथ सरकार द्वारा फीस माफी की राशि नहीं देने के बाद माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने भी प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले एससी, एसटी व पिछड़ा वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को संबल योजना का लाभ नहीं देने का निर्णय लिया और सभी जिलों के शिक्षाधिकारियों को परीक्षा व स्कूल फीस वसूलने के आदेश जारी कर दिए।

बढ़ी मुश्किल क्योंकि नहीं है सरकार के पास फंड
खंडवा में 10वीं में 18 हजार 299 व 12वीं कक्षा में 10 हजार 877 विद्यार्थी अध्ययन करते हैं। इनमें अजा/अजजा व पिछड़ा वर्ग श्रेणी के मिलाकर 20 हजार विद्यार्थियों को शासन की संबल योजना के तहत फीस माफी का लाभ हर साल मिलता था। सरकार के पास फंड नहीं होने से इस साल नहीं मिलेगा।

कैसे दें फीस 80 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ट्राइबल के
अजा, अजजा विभाग के अनुसार हर साल स्कूल व परीक्षा फीस का लाभ लेने वाले 80% विद्यार्थी ट्राइबल के ही होते हैं। जिनमें पंधाना, पुनासा, खालवा, बलड़ी शामिल है। इसके अलावा स्कूलों में सबसे अधिक संख्या अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों की भी होती है, जिन्हें योजना का लाभ मिलता है।

बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर छूट का ऑप्शन नहीं
इस साल 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए स्कूलें विद्यार्थियों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन मंगवा रही हैं। एमपी ऑनलाइन व कियोस्क सेंटरों के माध्यम से जब विद्यार्थी एमपी बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर जाकर आवेदन अपलोड कर रहा है तो उसमें छूट का ऑप्शन नहीं आ रहा। विद्यार्थी स्कूल प्रबंधन से इस प्रकार की शिकायत कर रहे हैं, लेकिन प्रबंधन भी उन्हें फीस भरने के लिए कह रहा है।

परीक्षा फीस 925 तो स्कूल की फीस 1400 रुपए
एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी कोटे के विद्यार्थियों को हर साल परीक्षा व स्कूल फीस जो कि 2325 रुपए होती है, माफ हो जाती थी। जिसमें प्रति वर्ष की स्कूल फीस 1400 रुपए व परीक्षा फीस 925 रुपए शामिल है।

शासन से नहीं मिलेगा लाभ, जेब से फीस भरेंगे विद्यार्थी
माशिमं ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि संबल योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। फीस वसूलने का सर्कुलर हमारे पास आया है। विद्यार्थियों को अपने खर्च से ही फीस भरनी होगी। -एस. भालेराव, प्रभारी, जिला शिक्षाधिकारी, खंडवा

