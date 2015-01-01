पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धुंध ने दस्तक:खरगोन के बाद खंडवा सबसे ठंडा

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
8 बजे तक धुंध छाई : सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह मौसम की पहली धुंध देखने को मिली। इस कारण सुबह 7 बजे तक वाहनों का हेडलाइट चालू रखनी पड़ी।

जिले में धुंध ने दस्तक दे दी है। शुक्रवार सुबह 8 बजे तक मौसम में ठंड का अहसास हुआ। मॉर्निंग वॉक पर आने वाले लोगों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री व अधिकतम 34.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। विगत चार दिनों से न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री के आसपास दर्ज हो रहा है। भोपाल के मौसम वैज्ञानिक गुरुदत्त मिश्रा के मुताबिक आने वाले दिनों में रात का तापमान और गिरेगा जिससे ठंड बढ़ेगी। उत्तर से आ रही ठंडी हवा के कारण खंडवा व निमाड़ अंचल का तापमान गिर रहा है। गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात खरगोन का न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ।

इसलिए अचानक बढ़ गई ठंड
जम्मू कश्मीर के ऊपरी हिस्सों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजर रहा है, जिससे ऊपरी इलाकों में बर्फबारी हो रही है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कमजोर होने से मैदानी इलाकों में इसका असर ज्यादा नहीं है। इस से बादल नहीं छा रहे हैं।
पिछले साल की तुलना में 40 कम
पिछले साल 1 से 20 नवंबर तक न्यूनतम तापमान 18 से 20 डिग्री के बीच दर्ज किया गया था। जबकि इस साल नवंबर की शुरूआत से ही ठंड ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। 1 नवंबर को 16.4 डिग्री तापमान के बाद रात का तापमान लगातार गिर रहा है। दो बार 15 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। पिछले साल 6 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 18.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ था।

आगे क्या... रात के तापमान में ज्यादा बदलाव के आसार नहीं है। आगे भी दो-चार दिन बदलाव नहीं होगा। रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री तक जा सकता है। जबकि दिन का तापमान 32 से 33 डिग्री के बीच रहेगा। दीपावली के बाद दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट आएगी।

