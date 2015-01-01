पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये दाग गंदे हैं:आई लव खंडवा सेल्फी पाइंट के सामने ही गड्‌ढे का दाग

खंडवा31 मिनट पहले
  • शहर के कुछ क्षेत्रों में निगम ने शुरू किया डामरीकरण, प्रमुख सड़कों के गड्‌ढों की कर रहे अनदेखी

नगर निगम द्वारा शहर की सुंदरता बढ़ाने के लिए लाखों रुपए खर्च कर किए जा रहे हैं। कही डिवाइडर पर कलर किया जा रहा है तो कही सेल्फी पाइंट बनाए जा रहे हैं। स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में निगम को ज्यादा नंबर मिल सके। इसके लिए यह सब किया जा रहा है लेकिन छोटी-छोटी गलतियां लाखों रुपए खर्च करने के बावजूद शहर की सुंदरता बिगाड़ रही है। कही सड़काें के गड्ढे दाग के रूप में दिखाई दे रहे हैं ताे कहीं पर टूटे डिवाइडर नए कलर की सुंदरता प्रभावित कर रहे हैं। शहर के कुछ क्षेत्रों में डामरीकरण का काम शुरू कर दिया है, लेकिन सड़कों के बीच प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में गड्‌ढों की निगम अनदेखी कर रहा है। बुधवार निगम द्वारा कार्यालय के बाहर बनाए आई लव खंडवा के सेल्फी पाइंट के ठीक सामने ही आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सड़क पर गड्ढाें के दाग दिखाए। यहां गड्‌ढे चिन्हित कर निगम द्वारा साैंदर्यीकरण पर किए जा रहे खर्च पर सवाल खड़े किए। यहां से आप कार्यकर्ता सड़कों के गड्‌ढे चिन्हित करते हुए मानसिंग मिल चौराहे तक पहुंचे। इस दौरान आप जिला अध्यक्ष संजय मेढेकर, सचिव दिलावर अली, उपाध्यक्ष रियाज रिहान, अमीन खान, महिला मोर्चा अध्यक्ष मल्लिका देवनाथ, अज्जू , अरमान, अशफाक, प्रदेश संघटन मंत्री पीयूष भंसाली और प्रदेश प्रवक्ता दलजीत सिंघ भी मौजूद थे। इधर जगह-जगह टूटे हैं डिवाइडर इंदौर रोड पर जिन डिवाइडरों को सुंदर बनाने के लिए निगम द्वारा कलर किया जा रहा है। उनकी मरम्मत तक नहीं की गई। इंदौर नाका और जिला अस्पताल के पास डिवाइडर टूटे हैं।

