  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  Lawyer Made To Fight Brother's Case, Fought For 24 Years Against Income Tax Department, Won Even, Said In All These Years We Were Troubled, Not Defeated

अपनों के लिए संघर्ष:भाई का केस लड़ने बने वकील, इनकम टैक्स विभाग के खिलाफ 24 साल लड़े, जीते भी, बोले- इतने वर्षों में हम परेशान हुए, पराजित नहीं

खंडवा
बृजेंद्र पाण्डेय ।
बृजेंद्र पाण्डेय ।

यह हकीकत किसी फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं है। अपने बड़े भाई को न्याय दिलाने के छोटे भाई ने वकालत की और इनकम टैक्स के एक आदेश के खिलाफ दो लड़ाइयां लड़ी। पहली 21 साल और दूसरी 24 साल तक। कई पेशियां हुईं और परेशानियां भी आईं। अंतत: जीत सत्य की हुई और यह केस इनकम टैक्स के मामले में अब नजीर बन गया है।

माता चौक निवासी ब्रजेंद्र पांडेय ने बताया बड़े भैया हेमंत पांडेय ने 23 साल की उम्र में बिजनेस शुरू ही किया था कि कर निर्धारण वर्ष 1990-91 के तहत 23 फरवरी 1993 को इनकम टैक्स विभाग के असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर ने एक लाख 75 हजार की रिकवरी का नोटिस हमें थमा दिया। इसी बीच मामला चलता रहा, लेकिन इसका निराकरण नहीं हो पा रहा था। जानकारी के अभाव में कभी इस दफ्तर तो कभी फलां अधिकारी के पास भटकते रहे।

ब्रजेंद्र पांडेय ने बताया अंतत: मैंने वकालत शुरू की। 2005 में वकालत की प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर दी। इस मामले को मैंने अपने हाथ में लिया। इनकम टैक्स कमिश्नर ने 29 सितंबर 2011 को आदेश जारी कर कहा कि आप पार्टली पेमेंट कर दीजिए। इसमें हम संतुष्ट नहीं थे।

क्योंकि जब हम गलत थे ही नहीं, तो पार्टली पेमेंट भी क्यों करे। खंडवा से इंदौर के बीच हमारी भागदौड़ जारी रही। मामला ट्रिब्यूनल में पहुंचा। हमने हमारी बात मजबूती से रखी। ट्रिब्यूनल ने 20 जनवरी 2012 को आदेश जारी रिकवरी को नील करा दिया।

सिस्टम की खामी का परिणाम है यह : ब्रजेंद्र पांडेय ने बताया सिस्टम की खामी के कारण ही एसेसी परेशान होते हैं। हमारे 1990 के केस में भी ऐसा ही हुआ। क्योंकि साधारण डिग्री प्राप्त लोग प्रेक्टिस करते हैं। बीच में छोड़ देते हैं, जवाबदेही नहीं होना यह सब समाज के लिए घातक है।

इसके अलावा राजस्व वसूली में दलालों का गिरोह होना समाज के लिए नुकसानदेह है। ऐसे मामलों में प्रोफेशनल ही कर निर्धारण में प्रैक्टिस करे। ऐसा नहीं होने पर प्रकरणों में आवेदक को परेशान होना पड़ता है और न्याय प्राप्त नहीं होता है। जिससे सरकार को राजस्व का भी नुकसान होता है।

यह लड़ाई यहीं खत्म नहीं होती, क्योंकि दूसरी लड़ाई जीतनी थी

ब्रजेंद्र पांडेय ने बताया इसी तरह का एक और मामला हमारे सामने था। इस मामले में भी एसेसी हमारे भैया हेमंत पांडेय ही थे। कर निर्धारण वर्ष 1991-92 के तहत भी हमें इनकम टैक्स विभाग के असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर ने 22 मार्च 1994 को 75 हजार रुपए की रिकवरी का नोटिस भेजा था। 28 मार्च 2014 को इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने समयावधि समाप्ति का आदेश देकर आवेदन खारिज कर दिया। जिसके विरुद्ध ट्रिब्यूनल में अपील की। ट्रिब्यूनल ने अंतत: 31 मई 2018 को 75 हजार रुपए की रिकवरी को भी नील किया।

