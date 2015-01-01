पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारण डर:दीपावली पर ट्रेनों में लंबी वेटिंग फिर भी नहीं दिख रही भीड़

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • अहमदाबाद-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के स्लीपर कोच में 21 नवंबर तक नो-रूम

इस बार त्योहारी सीजन में यूपी-बिहार की ओर जाने वाली ट्रेनों की अपेक्षा वहां से आने वाली गाड़ियों में भी ज्यादा यात्री दिखाई दे रहे है, जबकि डाउन ट्रैक की ट्रेनों में वेटिंग लिस्ट लंबी हो गई है। वेटिंग लिस्ट यूपी-बिहार की ट्रेनों में 100 से ऊपर हो चुकी है। गोरखपुर, पटना, वाराणसी, मुजफ्फरपुर, दरभंगा, लखनऊ की ओर जाने वाली ट्रेनों के स्लीपर के साथ ही जनरल कोच में भी वेटिंग लंबी है। रेलवे के अधिकारियों का मानना है कि कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के दौरान अधिकांश कर्मचारी महाराष्ट्र और गुजरात से मार्च से मई के बीच काम छोड़कर पहले ही घर जा चुके हैं। वहीं अब जिन लोगों के यात्रा के लिए टिकट बुक किया है लेकिन वे भीड़ के डर से आने-जाने में हिचक रहे हैं। ऐसे लाेग यात्रा से केवल 24 घंटे पहले टिकट रद्द करा रहे हैं। गोरखपुर कुशीनगर एक्सप्रेस के जनरल कोच में तो 6 दिसंबर तक नो रूम है। वहीं अहमदाबाद-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के स्लीपर कोच में 21 नवंबर तक नो-रूम, काशी एक्सप्रेस में 21 नंवबर तक 100 वेटिंग स्लीपर एवं 41 वेटिंग जनरल कोच में है। एलटीटी-गोरखपुर सुपरफास्ट के जनरल कोच में 25 नवंबर तक नो-रूम है। एलटीटी-मुजफ्फरपुर पवन एक्सप्रेस में 15 से 17 तक स्लीपर एवं 27 नवंबर तक जनरल कोच में नो-रूम है। जनता एक्सप्रेस में 25 नवंबर तक जनरल कोच में नो-रूम व स्लीपर कोच में 90 से ज्यादा वेटिंग है।

