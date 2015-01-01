पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाइप लाइन की निगरानी:24 घंटे में 6 बार संदिग्ध स्थानों के साथ देख रहे एयर वॉल्व

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आशापुर के पास वॉल्व पर बैठा युवक विश्वा के अफसरों को देखकर साथी के साथ भागा, अमलपुरा के पास भी रात में पाइप लाइन के पास मिल चुके हैं संदिग्ध

नर्मदा जल योजना की पाइप लाइन सुरक्षित रहे, इसके लिए निगम और विश्वा कंपनी के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी 24 घंटे में छह से आठ बार पूरी लाइन की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। खंडवा से चारखेड़ा तक विश्वा कंपनी की दो और निगम की एक टीम सतत पाइप लाइन के संदिग्ध स्थानों के साथ ही एयर वॉल्व और स्कोर वॉल्व चेक कर देख रहे हैं। 12 दिन पहले शुरू हुआ निगरानी का सिलसिला सतत जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान अब तक दो स्थान पर संदिग्ध लोग दिख चुके हैं। आशापुर के पास एक युवक एयर वॉल्व पर बैठा और दूसरा उसके पास खड़ा हुआ मिला। निगरानी दल को देखते दोनों युवक भाग गए। इसी तरह अमलपुरा क्षेत्र में रात के समय पाइप लाइन के पास कुछ संदिग्ध दिखाई दिए। अफसरों ने मौके पर टार्च से देखने की कोशिश की तो संदिग्ध छिप गए।
तीन वाहनों से 12 अधिकारी-कर्मचारी कर रहे निगरानी
पाइप लाइन की निगरानी के लिए विश्वा कंपनी के दो वाहनों से चार-चार लोगों की टीम चारखेड़ा से खंडवा और खंडवा से चारखेड़ा तक सतत निगरानी कर रही है। इसके अलावा निगम अफसरों के साथ भी चार कर्मचारियों का दल नियमित रूप से रात में निगरानी कर रहा है। इनमें प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री संजय शुक्ला, सहायक यंत्री राजेश गुप्ता, उपयंत्री राधेश्याम उपाध्याय, उपयंत्री मनीष झिले, जलकार्य निरीक्षक अशोक तिवारी अलग-अलग दिनों में तीन से चार कर्मचारियों के साथ प्रतिदिन रात में खंडवा से चारखेड़ा तक की पाइप लाइन देख रहे हैं।

इस तरह की जा रही निगरानी

  • संदिग्ध स्थानों पर पाइप लाइन की जांच करने के साथ ही मौके से ही संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी तत्काल जीपीएस लोकेशन वाले कैमरे से फोटो खींचकर ग्रुप में अपलोड कर रहे हैं।
  • विश्वा के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी अलग-अलग लोकेशन चेक करने के साथ ही एयर वॉल्व की जांच भी कर रहे हैं।
  • इस दौरान जिन स्थानों पर लाइन में थोड़ा बहुत भी लीकेज है उसकी फोटो खींचकर अफसरों को जानकारी दी जा रही है। ऐसी स्थिति जूना पानी पुलिया के पास है।
  • चारखेड़ा में कितने पंप रात में चलाए जा रहे हैं और शहर तक पानी कितना आ रहा है इस बात की जांच भी रात में निगरानी दल में शामिल अफसर कर रहे हैं।
  • फिल्टर प्लांट में पदस्थ कर्मचारियों के साथ वहां की वास्तविक स्थिति भी देखी जा रही है।
  • सिविल लाइंस पंपहाउस में चलाए जा रहे मोटर पंप की जानकारी भी ली जा रही है।

भाग जाते हैं संदिग्ध
^निगरानी के दौरान पाइप लाइन और एयर वॉल्व के पास संदिग्ध लोग दिखाई देते हैं। वाहन रोकने पर ये लोग भाग जाते हैं।
देवेंद्र सिंह, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर विश्वा यूटिलिज
सतत कर रहे निगरानी
^पाइप लाइन की निगरानी 24 घंटे की जा रही है। इससे थोड़ी राहत मिली है। ये दल नियमित रूप से प्रतिदिन खंडवा से चारखेड़ा तक पहुंच रहे हैं।
हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें