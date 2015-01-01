पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Major Intersections Of Harsud Rehabilitation Will Be Facilitated In Terms Of Security And Traffic; Reception Will Also Be Made

अच्छी खबर:सुरक्षा व यातायात की दृष्टि से सुगम बनेंगे हरसूद पुनर्वास के प्रमुख चौराहे; स्वागत द्वार भी बनेगा

खंडवा19 मिनट पहले
  • एनएचडीसी व नप के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस थाना व फील गुड चौक का किया निरीक्षण

हरसूद पुनर्वास की मूलभूत सुविधा एनएचडीसी से नप को हैंड ओवर के दौरान हुई सहमति के अनुसार कार्रवाई का आगाज बुधवार को एनएचडीसी व नप की संयुक्त टीम ने किया। नगर के प्रमुख चौराहों पर सुरक्षित आवाजाही व यातायात सुगमता की दृष्टि से विकसित किया जाएगा। संयुक्त दल ने नगर के फील गुड व पुलिस थाना चौक का मौका निरीक्षण किया। इस अवसर पर एनएचडीसी जीएम शरद चंद्र जयकर, नप सीएमओ मिलन पटेल, नप उप यंत्री आरएस मोरे, एनएचडीसी उप यंत्री आलोक पस्तोर व नप संविदा यंत्री आनंद नागोर मौजूद थे। पुनर्वास हरसूद व छनेरा में अधिकांश प्रमुख चौराहों पर हमेशा दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना रहता है, साथ ही रोजाना वाहनों कि भिड़ंत आम बात हो गई है। इसकी मुख्य वजह चौराहों पर सड़क की कम चौड़ाई व अतिक्रमण है। ऐसे में वाहनों की गति व क्रॉसिंग हादसों का सबब बनते हैं। नगर का कोई भी चौराहा यातायात के लिहाज से सुरक्षित नहीं है। आंतरिक क्षेत्र तो दूर शहर के अंतिम छोर के मंडी चौक, रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज व बाय पास के दोनों तिराहे भी अतिक्रमण से घिरे हुए हैं। नप छनेरा ने एनएचडीसी को अधिक यातायात के दबाव वाले चौराहों के उन्नयन व विकसित करने का प्रस्ताव अक्टूबर माह में दिया था।

निरीक्षण के बाद लिया फैसला... चाैड़ीकरण का आगाज पुलिस थाने व फील गुड चौराहे से होने के संकेत
अचानक एनएचडीसी व नप अधिकारियों के एक्शन में आने से नागरिकों में हर्ष है। साथ ही इस कार्य से आए दिन होने वाली दुर्घटना से निजात भी मिलने की उम्मीद है। जीएम जयकर व सीएमओ पटेल का अपने-अपने उप यंत्रियों के साथ फील गुड व पुलिस थाने चौक के निरीक्षण से इस बात के संकेत है कि नगर के चौराहों के सुधार व चौड़ीकरण का आगाज यही किया जा सकता है।
विकास... इन चौराहों का भी होगा उन्नयन
हरसूद पुनर्वास के भैरव चौक, घोसी मोहल्ला चौक, कृषि उपज मंडी चौराहा, सड़ियापनी तिराहा व भगत सिंह चौक भी फील गुड व पुलिस थाने चौक के बाद विकसित किए जाएंगे।

स्वागत द्वार पर भी हुई चर्चा
हस्तांतरण प्रक्रिया के समय सेक्टर 1 से 9 ने हैंड पंप उत्खनन, माताजी परिसर व बुखार दास बाबा प्रवेश द्वार निर्माण के अलावा अन्य कार्यों को लेकर भी अफसरों में औपचारिक चर्चा हुई है।
जल्द ही आगे बढ़ाई जाएगी प्रक्रिया
^प्रमुख चौराहों का मौका स्थल देखना अनिवार्य है। नप द्वारा सभी कार्यों के लिए इस्टीमेट हमें भेजें जाएंगे। वरिष्ठ कार्यालय भोपाल से स्वीकृति लेकर जल्द ही प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ाई जाएगी।
शरद चंद्र जयकर, जीएम ( आर एंड आर ) एनएचडीसी खंडवा
इसी सप्ताह भेज देंगे इस्टीमेट
^महत्वपूर्ण चौराहों व अन्य कार्यों का इस्टीमेट इसी सप्ताह के अंत तक एनएचडीसी को भेज दिए जाएंगे। चौराहों को सुरक्षा व यातायात की सुगमता के दृष्टि से विकसित किया जाएगा।
मिलन पटेल, सीएमओ नप छनेरा - हरसूद

मुख्य मार्ग से सब्जी मार्केट तक सीसी रोड व नाली निर्माण की मांग

मूंदी | नगर के वार्ड क्रमांक 9 के रहवासी बुधवार को विधायक नारायण पटेल के निवास पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने उनके बेटे दीपक पटेल को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दाैरान लाेगाें ने मुख्य मार्ग से सब्जी मार्केट तक सीसी रोड और नाली निर्माण कराने की मांग की। रहवासियों ने बताया की गंदगी के कारण समस्या हो रही है। सबसे ज्यादा समस्या बारिश में होती है। कीचड़ होने से मच्छर पनपते हैं। इस संबंध में सीएमओ संजय गीते ने बताया सड़क निर्माण का प्रस्ताव बनाकर नगरी प्रशासन भोपाल को स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा है। वित्तीय स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद रोड एवं नाली का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा। इस दौरान रहवासी सुमेर सिंह, बसीर खत्री, जगदीश चौहान, सुरेंद्र सिंह, चैनसिंह डोडे, सिराज खत्री आदि मौजूद थे।

