पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

11 घंटे में 76.19% मतदान:मांधाता विस उपचुनाव }74.57 महिलाओं और 77.70 प्रतिशत पुरुषों ने किया मतदान

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मांधाता उपचुनाव में मंगलवार को काेराेना से एहतियात के बीच कुल 76.19% मतदान हुआ। विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 में यहां 78.51% मतदान हुआ था। यानी इस उपचुनाव में 2.32% कम वाेटिंग हुई। मंगलवार सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक 77.70 % पुरुष अाैर 74.57% महिलाओं ने मतदान किया। दो-दो घंटे के अंतराल में मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़ता गया। सुबह 9 बजे कुल मतदान का आंकड़ा 9.61% था, जो सुबह 11 बजे बढ़कर 18.67, दोपहर 1 बजे 36.60, 3 बजे 61.10, शाम 5 बजे 73.44 व अंतिम एक घंटे में शाम 6 बजे तक कुल मतदान का प्रतिशत 76.19 तक पहुंच गया।

पुनासा | मांधाता विधानसभा के सबसे कम हाइट के दंपती धनेश और चेतना राजवैद्य ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयाेग किया। साढ़े तीन फीट हाइट ये दंपती पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट हैं।

ऐसा पहली बार... केंद्र पर थर्मल स्कैनिंग से मतदाताओं का तापमान जांचा गया। पन्नी के ग्लब्ज दिए गए। मतदान के बाद ग्लब्ज उतरवाए।

कोरोना के मरीज ने किया मतदान, प्रसव पीड़ा के कारण नहीं आई गर्भवती
गुयड़ा के मतदान केंद्र पर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों ने पीपीई किट पहनकर मतदान किया। हालांकि एक कोरोना पीड़ित गर्भवती ने प्रसव पीड़ा के कारण मतदान करने से इनकार कर दिया। महिला ने बेटे को जन्म दिया। जबकि ओंकारेश्वर के बूथ पर दर्ज एक अन्य कोरोना पीड़ित मरीज की इंदौर में इलाज के दौरान सोमवार को मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें