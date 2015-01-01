पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांधाता विस परिणाम आज:4 बजे तक मांधाता को मिलेगा नया विधायक

खंडवा11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 8 बजे से 14 टेबल पर 21 राउंड में शुरू की जाएगी मतगणना

मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के नतीजे मंगलवार 10 नवंबर काे जारी हाे जाएंगे। जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान डाइट में सुबह 8 बजे से दाे हाॅल में मताें की गिनती शुरू हाे जाएगी। प्रत्येक हाॅल में 7-7 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। 4.00 बजे तक नतीजे सामने आ जाएंगे। उपचुनाव में भाजपा, कांग्रेस और बसपा सहित कुल 8 दावेदार चुनाव मैदान में थे।

फिलहाल दोनों ही प्रमुख दलों के प्रत्याशी जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त है। इस बार के उपचुनाव में कुल डेढ़ लाख मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। इसमें 74000 महिला मतदाता शामिल हैं। इसी से दलों की चिंता बढ़ गई। आखिरकार महिला मतदाता का मत किस पार्टी को मिलेगा।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उत्तम पाल ने कहा- भाजपा के प्रति मतदाताओं में आक्रोश देखा है हमने
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उत्तम पाल सिंह ने कहा चुनाव में भाजपा व मांधाता से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के प्रति मतदाताओं का आक्रोश देखा गया। सभी ने डेढ़ वर्ष का कार्यकाल भी देखा। चुनाव के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री का चार बार दौरा करना भाजपा की कमजोरियों को दर्शाता है। मांधाता का उपचुनाव परिणाम निश्चित ही कांग्रेस पक्ष में आएगा। मतदाता व कार्यकर्ताओं का भरपूर सहयोग मिला है। उपचुनाव जीतने के बाद मांधाता विधानसभा में मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी। जरूरतमंद व्यक्तियों को योजना का लाभ दिलाया जाएगा।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल बोले- केंद्र और प्रदेश शासन की योजनाओं का फायदा मिलेगा

मांधाता के पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायक व उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल का कहना है कि चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया और भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास जताकर मतदान किया है। केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का फायदा हमें अवश्य मिलेगा। कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूरी ईमानदारी व निष्ठापूर्वक काम किया। इसलिए मंगलवार को भाजपा उपचुनाव से जीतेगी। इसके बाद किसानों को राहत राशि का वितरण कराया जाएगा। गरीब तबकों को खाद्यान्न पर्ची वितरित करवाई जाएगी। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ भी दिलाएंगे।

सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना

पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। सबसे पहले सुबह 8 बजे से पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना शुरू होगी। इनकी गणना पूरी होने के बाद ईवीएम के मतों की गणना की जाएगी। इसके अलावा लॉटरी पद्धति से निकाली गई 5 वीवीपैट की पर्चियों की भी गणना कराई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें