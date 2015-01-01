पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सस्ता सिलेंडर:जिला अस्पताल में 21 दिसंबर तक तैयार हो जाएगा 10 हजार लीटर क्षमता का मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन टैंक

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • फिलहाल इंदौर से 310 रुपए में मिल रहा 46.10 लीटर का एक जंबो सिलेंडर

काेराेना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका के बीच मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत फिर बढ़ गई है। इसे लेकर हमारी निर्भरता अभी इंदाैर पर है, लेकिन जल्द ही खंडवा में भी इसकी उपलब्धता हाे जाएगी। जिला अस्पताल परिसर में दस हजार लीटर की क्षमता वाला मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन टैंक 21 दिसंबर तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। यहां से कोरोना सहित अन्य वार्डों के लिए मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन सस्ते दर पर मिलेगी। फिलहाल मेडिकल कॉलेज और जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन 46.10 लीटर का एक जंबो सिलेंडर 310 रुपए की दर से इंदौर से खरीद रहा है। कॉलेज डीन की मानें तो टैंक लगने से यही सिलेंडर 100 से 150 रुपए में स्थानीय स्तर पर ही मिल जाएगा। इसके साथ ही मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन गैस की आपूर्ति पर बना संशय भी समाप्त हो जाएगा। अस्पताल में टैंक के बेस निर्माण का काम पिछले छह दिन से चल रहा है। इसी सप्ताह भोपाल की कंपनी बेस का काम पूरा कर देगी। इसके लिए गुजरात की कंपनी को पांच लाख रुपए से भवन निर्माण एवं सिस्टम के तैयार होने पर 35 हजार रुपए प्रति माह मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन कंपनी को किराया देगा। ऑक्सीजन के उपयोग पर उसकी दर के हिसाब से अलग से कॉलेज प्रबंधन को कंपनी को भुगतान करना होगा।

21 दिसंबर है टैंक लगाने की डेडलाइन

^मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन टैंक लगाने का काम जिला अस्पताल परिसर में शुरू हो गया है। कंपनी ने 21 दिसंबर तक टैंक निर्माण की डेडलाइन दी है। टैंक लगने से 100 से 150 रुपए में एक जंबो सिलेंडर मिलेगा। -डॉ. अनंत पवार, डीन, मेडिकल कॉलेज

जुलाई में हर दिन हो रही थी 150 जंबो सिलेंडर की खपत
जुलाई में आइसोलेशन वार्ड को औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की एक निजी कंपनी द्वारा प्रतिदिन 150 ऑक्सीजन जंबो सिलेंडर 46.10 लीटर वाले 45 हजार रुपए में सप्लाई की जा रही है। अप्रैल, मई और जून में मरीजों की संख्या कम होने के कारण ऑक्सीजन की खपत कम थी, लेकिन जुलाई से संक्रमितों की संख्या में हुई बढ़ोतरी के साथ ऑक्सीजन की खपत में बढ़ गई। इसे देखते हुए शासन ने प्रदेश के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लाने के आदेश दिए थे।

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़े मरीज, ऑक्सीजन की खपत 30 से बढ़कर 95 सिलेंडर पर पहुंची
इधर, पिछले 5 दिनों से लगातार कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। कोरोना वार्ड में 30 की क्षमता वाले आईसीयू यूनिट में रविवार को 23 पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती थे। 20 को 16 व 21 नवंबर को मरीजों की संख्या 21 थी। 24 घंटे के भीतर जिले में 11 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। वहीं संदिग्ध वार्ड में भर्ती तीन मरीजों की रविवार को ट्रू-नॉट सिस्टम से रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। फिलहाल जिले में 70 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। कालेज डीन डॉ. अनंत पवार ने बताया मरीजों की संख्या कम होने पर ऑक्सीजन के जंबो सिलेंडर की एक दिन में खपत सबसे कम 24 हो गई थी, जो औसतन एक सप्ताह में 25 से 30 थी। शनिवार को मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने पर 95 ऑक्सीजन के सिलेंडर की एक दिन में खपत हुई।​​​​​​​

