एसडीएम काे ज्ञापन:भाजपा नेता यादव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
पूर्व विधायक राजनारायण सिंह ने गुरुवार को एसडीएम काे ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें भाजपा नेता मंगल यादव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की गई। इससे पहले पुनासा डैम तिराहे पर सैकड़ों कांग्रेसी नेता एकत्रित हुए और एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे। इस दौरान राजनारायण सिंह ने अरुण यादव, दशरथ पटेल, गुड्डू भैया गुजरखेडी, ओंकार पटेल, सबल सिंह नायक, अजय ओझा, नारायण सिंह तोमर, छाया मोरे की मौजूदगी में एसडीएम एवं निर्वाचन अधिकारी सीएस सोलंकी को ज्ञापन पढ़कर सुनाया और भाजपा नेता यादव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की। इस संबंध में एसडीएम सोलंकी ने कहा कि एफएसटी टीम और वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

