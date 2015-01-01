पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:विधायक पटेल बोले- मांधाता का विकास मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • विधानसभा उपचुनाव में रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीते विधायक नारायण पटेल का किया तुलादान, बोले- ये संगठन की जीत है

मांधाता विधानसभा उपचुनाव में रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीते विधायक नारायण पटेल का मंगलवार सुबह 9 बजे गंगा मंदिर पर वार्ड क्रमांक 1 के वार्ड वासी और पूर्व पार्षद अनीता श्रीवास्तव ने तुलादान किया। विधायक पटेल को उनके बराबर 85 किलो फलों और अनाज से तुलादान किया। इस दौरान विधायक पटेल ने कहा यह जीत कार्यकर्ता व भाजपा संगठन की है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 4 बार दौरा किया। जिस पर जनता ने भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास जताकर मतदान किया। अब मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता क्षेत्र का विकास कराना है। कार्यक्रम को पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष चंद्र मोहन राठौर ने भी संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर भाजपा नेता छगनलाल जैन, सुरेंद्र खडायते सहित वार्डवासी मौजूद थे।

इधर, सत्तापुर से सिंगाजी दर्शन के लिए ग्रामीण मूंदी पहुंचे, विधायक निवास पर किया स्वागत

मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ग्राम सतापुर के करीब 60 से अधिक ग्रामीण महिलाएं मंगलवार को संत सिंगाजी समाधि स्थल दर्शन करने भजन-कीर्तन करती हुई पहुंची। नगर में विधायक नारायण पटेल के निवास पर ग्रामीणों का स्वागत कर जलपान कराया गया। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने विधायक पुत्र दीपक पटेल को विभिन्न समस्या से अवगत कराया। गांव की नेत्रहीन बालिका मनीषा मोरे ने बताया कि जबलपुर कॉलेज में बीए फाइनल कर रही हूं। आर्थिक सहायता के अलावा प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने की मांग की। ग्रामीण वीरेंद्र पिता वासुदेव ने हाथ डैमेज होने से प्रमाण पत्र सर्टिफिकेट का अनुरोध किया। इसी तरह महिला पार्वती बाई ने पेंशन योजना का लाभ दिलाने की बात कही। इसी तरह अन्य महिलाओं ने किसी ने संस्थान आज के लिए पात्रता पर्ची गांव में पानी सुविधा हेतु नल कनेक्शन तो अधिकांश ने सहायता राशि की मदद के लिए गुहार लगाई। इस दौरान दीपक पटेल ने सभी की समस्या सुनकर शीघ्र समस्याओं का निराकरण कराने का आश्वासन दिया। ग्रामीण करीब 1 घंटा रुक कर संत सिंगाजी पहुंचे और समाधि के दर्शन किए।

