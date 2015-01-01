पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:सुख-समृद्धि के लिए निशान लेकर सिंगाजी पहुंचे विधायक

खंडवा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भक्त भजन मंडली सिंगाजी के भजन-कीर्तन कर पदयात्रा पर निकली, किल्लौद ब्लॉक में स्वागत भी किया

मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली के लिए विधायक नारायण पटेल ने शनिवार को नगर से सिंगाजी तक हाथों में निशान लेकर पदयात्रा की। सुबह 10 बजे विधायक निवास पर लोग एकत्रित हुए। यहां से निशानों की पूजा कर पदयात्रा में शामिल हुए। भक्त भजन मंडली सिंगाजी के भजन-कीर्तन कर निकले।
नगर की प्रधान बेड़ी, नवलखा चौक, राम मंदिर, सुभाष चौक, दुर्गा माता मंदिर पर दर्शन पूजन किया। जगह-जगह स्वागत किया गया। पदयात्रा में मंडल अध्यक्ष गंगा प्रसाद यादव, पूर्व नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष संतोष राठौर, छगनलाल जैन अशोक जैन, सुरेंद्र खडायते, विधायक के अनुज सुरेंद्र सिंह पटेल, प्रीतम पटेल, दीपक पटेल के अलावा ग्रामीण भक्त मौजूद थे।
ब्लॉक के दर्जनों कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने ली भाजपा की सदस्यता

किल्लौद | सिंगाजी में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शनिवार को किल्लोद ब्लॉक से दर्जनों कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने पहुंचकर नवनिर्वाचित विधायक नारायण पटेल एवं सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान का स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस नेता देवीसिंह साद अम्बाखाल, फिरोज पटेल लहाड़पुर, रामजीवन विश्नोई बरमलाय, रमन मीणा झीगाधड, जैतापुर उपसरपंच ओमप्रकाश ठाकुर, दुर्गेश देवड़ा कुंडिया सहित दर्जनों कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।

कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष बिड़ला से की मुलाकात

खिरकिया | कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने दिल्ली में लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने बिड़ला को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दीं। पटेल ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को किसानों को लाभान्वित करने की योजनाओं से अवगत कराने के साथ ही किसानों की समस्याओं पर भी विस्तार से चर्चा की। उनके साथ किसान मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद राजकुमार चाहर, वरिष्ठ नेता धीरज सिंह तथा संदीप पटेल भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें