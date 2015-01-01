पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • More Than 100 Auto Dealers In The District, A Quarter Have No Trade License, Are Selling New Vehicles Without Delivery Invoices

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑटो डीलर:जिले में 100 से अधिक ऑटो डीलर, एक चौथाई के पास ट्रेड लाइसेंस नहीं, बगैर डिलेवरी चालान के नए वाहन बेच रहे

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस ने जावर में निरीक्षण में ऑटोडील संचालक से 22 नए वाहन जब्त किए

ऑटो डीलरों का काम पुराने वाहनों को बेचना है लेकिन कुछ संचालक मेन डीलर से ट्रेड लाइसेंस लिए बगैर दुकान से नए वाहनों को भी बेच रहे हैं। जिससे शासन को ट्रेड शुल्क का नुकसान तो हो ही रहा है वहीं संचालक द्वारा सेल टैक्स की चोरी भी की जा रही है। प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस ने शिकायत के बाद ऐसे ही एक ऑटो डीलर को पकड़ा और वहां से 22 नए वाहन जब्त कर केस परिवहन विभाग को सौंप दिया। परिवहन विभाग ने ऑटो डीलर को नोटिस देकर जवाब मांगा है।
जिला परिवहन विभाग के अनुसार जिले में 100 से अधिक ऑटोडील संचालक हैं जो नियमानुसार ट्रेड लाइसेंस लेकर पुराने वाहनों के साथ दुकान से नए वाहन भी बेच रहे हैं। नियम भी यही है, कि ऑटो डीलर काे जिस कंपनी के वाहन बेचना है उसे उसका अथॉरिटी लेटर मुख्य डीलर से लेना होता है। लेकिन एक चौथाई ऑटो डीलर ऐसा नहीं कर रहे वे आरटीओ से ट्रेड लाइसेंस व मुख्य डीलर से अथॉरिटी लेटर लिए बगैर ही नए वाहनों को बेच रहे हैं। इसकी जानकारी परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को भी है लेकिन इनके द्वारा आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इनका काम अब पुलिस को करना पड़ रहा है।
जावर थाने के प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस ऋषिकेश मीणा ने बताया मंगलवार रात दुपहिया वाहन के ऑथोराइज्ड डीलर तेजस मोटर्स के दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई। वहां सब ठीक मिला। वहीं पड़ोस के सांई ऑटो डील संचालक अमित मालवीय पुराने दुपहिया वाहनों के साथ नए वाहन भी बेच रहा था। इसके लिए उसके पास न तो ट्रैड सर्टिफिकेट था और न डिलीवरी चालान। वहां 22 नए वाहन मिले। श्री मीणा ने बताया बाद में कुछ पुराने वाहनों के दस्तावेज दिखाए लेकिन ट्रैड सर्टिफिकेट नहीं दिखा पाया। डिलीवरी चालान बड़ा डीलर एजेंट को दे है वह भी उसके पास नहीं था। इसके लिए आरटीओ व जीएसटी अफसरों को सूचना दी। जीएसटी अफसरों ने बुधवार को पंचनामा बनाया। अब आरटीओ अपनी नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करेंगे।
18 हजार तक है ट्रेड टैक्स
जो भी ऑटोडीलर पुराने के साथ नए वाहनों को बेचता है उसे परिवहन विभाग में हर साल 12 से 18 हजार रु. तक ट्रेड टैक्स भरना होता है। ट्रेड टैक्स भरने पर ही उसे ट्रेड लाइसेंस भी मिलता है।
ऑटोडील संचालक से जुर्माना वसूलेंगे
नोटिस दिया है संचालक को स्पष्टीकरण देने के लिए। नोटिस देकर जवाब मांगा है। संचालक पर एक साल के ट्रेड टैक्स के हिसाब से जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

ऑटो डीलर संचालक बेच रहा था नए वाहन, ट्रैड सर्टिफिकेट था न डिलीवरी चालान, 22 वाहन जब्त
पुराने दो पहिया वाहन बेचने वाला ऑटोडील संचालक बिना ट्रैड सर्टिफिकेट व डिलीवरी चालान के नए वाहन बेच रहा था। प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस ने संचालक के यहां से 22 वाहन जब्त कर आरटीओ व जीएसटी के अफसरों को सूचित कर दिया। इसके बाद आरटीओ ने पंचनामा बनाया और संबंधित संचालक को नोटिस देकर जवाब मांगा है। आरटीओ द्वारा संचालक के विरुद्ध नियमानुसार कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें