हत्या:मां का हत्यारा बेटा 4 किमी दूर जंगल से पकड़ाया

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम बाकड़ी में पत्थरों से पीटकर 65 वर्षीय मां की हत्या करने वाला आरोपी बेटा दूसरे दिन मंगलवार शाम को गांव से 4 किमी दूर जंगल से पकड़ाया। पुलिस हत्या के बाद से उसे तलाश रही थी। मंगलवार को ग्रामीणों की मदद से उसे जंगल से पकड़ा। नेपानगर थाने लाकर उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। सोमवार को बाकड़ी के खेत में कपास चुन रही 65 वर्षीय टिकलीबाई की उसके विक्षिप्त बेटे शेरसिंग ने पत्थरों से पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी। इसके बाद वह शव को नाले में फेंक रहा था। उसे ऐसा करते गांव के रामदास जमरा ने देख लिया। वह शेरसिंग को पकड़ने के लिए आगे आया तो वह शव छोड़कर भागने लगा। रामदास ने शोर मचाकर अन्य लोगों को यह बात बताई। इसके बाद वो शेरसिंग के पीछे भागा लेकिन उसने पत्थर फैंकना शुरू कर दिए। पैर में पत्थर लगने से रामदास घायल हो गया और वह उसे पकड़ नहीं पाया। मौका देखकर शेरसिंग जंगल में भाग गया था। दूसरे दिन पुलिस ने उसे जंगल से धरदबोचा।

