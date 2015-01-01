पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांधाता विधानसभा:नारायण फिर मांधाता के पटेल

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2013, 2018 के विस चुनाव से यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी जीत

प्रदेश में सबसे कड़ी टक्कर की सीटों में शुमार मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा ने एकतरफा जीत हासिल की। यहां भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उत्तमपाल सिंह को 22129 मताें से परास्त कर दिया। डाइट परिसर में कुल 22 राउंड में मतों की गणना मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुई। दोपहर 2.40 बजे तक तस्वीर साफ हो गई और नारायण पटेल को विजयी घोषित कर दिया गया। विधानसभा चुनाव 2013 और 2018 के आंकड़े देखें तो इस उपचुनाव में भाजपा को बड़े अंतर से जीत हासिल हुई है। इसका प्रमुख कारण मांधाता सीट पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह की सीधी नजर थी। वहीं किल्लौद और मूंदी को तहसील बनाने की घोषणा भी थी। इधर, जीत के बाद दोपहर 3 बजे नारायण पटेल को जीत का प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा गया। इसके बाद पटेल समर्थकों के साथ खंडवा स्थित निवास पर पैदल ही पहुंचे। दो राउंड में ही कांग्रेस को बढ़त पांचवें राउंड तक भाजपा बढ़त बनाए हुए थी। छठवें राउंड में कांग्रेस ने 336 मताें की बढ़त बनाई। 15वें राउंड तक भाजपा फिर 16वें राउंड में कांग्रेस ने बढ़त बनाई। 17वें राउंड में भाजपा फिर आगे रही। कुल 22 राउंड में मतगणना पूरी हुई। इस तरह कुल 22129 वोटों से भाजपा के नारायण पटेल विजयी घोषित हुए।

खुली जीप में नारायण ने निकाला जुलूस : मांधाता में भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर मंगलवार शाम को नगर में विजय जुलूस निकाला गया। खुली जीप पर सवार होकर विधायक पटेल निकले तो सभी नगरवासियों ने फूल बरसाकर स्वागत किया।

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम संख्या प्रतिशत 1. नारायण पटेल भाजपा 80394 53.58% जीते 2. उत्तम पाल कांग्रेस 58265 38.83% निकटतम 3. राव जितेंद्र चौहान निर्दलीय 6583 4.36% जमानत जब्त 4. जितेंद्र वासंदे बसपा 1561 1.03% जमानत जब्त 5. अकरम खान निर्दलीय 1067 0.70% जमानत जब्त 6. अनारसिंह निर्दलीय 417 0.27% जमानत जब्त 7. गजराजसिंह निर्दलीय 384 0.25% जमानत जब्त 8. शेख जाकिर निर्दलीय 425 0.28% जमानत जब्त

पटेल बोले- मांधाता को विकास का मॉडल बनाएंगे

नारायण पटेल ने कहा मतदाता का विश्वास व कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत के कारण जीत मिली है। मतदाताओं के विश्वास को बरकरार रखकर मांधाता को विकास का मॉडल बनाया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने जो घोषणा की है वह अवश्य पूर्ण होगी।

हार के बाद उत्तमपाल ने कहा- इस पर मंथन करेंगे

17वें और 18 राउंड में नारायण पटेल की जीत का अंतर बढ़ने पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उत्तमपाल मतगणना स्थल से बाहर आए। पत्रकारों से चर्चा में कहा हार पर मंथन करेंगे। इसके बाद वे पिता के साथ कार में बैठकर घर की ओर चल दिए।

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओ, मैं आपके मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विजयी भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे मैं कदापि टूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पूरा कराने के लिए जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं। 2. रोजगार : मांधाता की सबसे बड़ी समस्या रोजगार की है। सिंगाजी थर्मल पावर प्लांट निर्माण के बाद से किसानों के बेरोजगार बेटों को रोजगार का सिर्फ आश्वासन दिया जा रहा है। अब इन्हें यहां रोजगार दिलाना प्राथमिकता रहेगी। रोजगार दिलाकर ही रहेंगे। 2. िवकास : मूंदी-किल्लौद को तहसील का दर्जा दिलाएंगे। सीमेंट और फुड प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट खोलने का प्रस्ताव सरकार को देंगे। पुनासा को नगर पंचायत बनाएंगे ताकि क्षेत्र का विकास हो। 2. सिंचाई : खेत-खेत तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए माइक्रो सिंचाई योजना लाई जाएगी। इससे फसलों का उत्पादन बढ़ेगा और किसानों की आय भी। अभी तालाबों से पानी खेतों तक पहुंच रहा है, जो फसलों के लिए नाकाफी साबित हो रहा है।

(नारायण पटेल)

22 राउंड में ऐसे बढ़ती गई भाजपा

राउंड कांग्रेस भाजपा अंतर 1 2739 4383 1644 2 2606 4139 1533 3 2408 3891 1483 4 1692 3984 2292 5 2313 3790 1470 6 3348 3012 336 7 2913 3641 728 8 3044 3236 192 9 3353 3955 602 10 2493 4402 1909 11 2924 4441 1517 12 2405 4246 1841 13 2631 3790 1159 14 2770 4069 1299 15 2530 3982 1452 16 3652 2631 1021 17 2599 3776 1177 18 2317 3146 829 19 3024 3891 867 20 3429 3881 452 21 2516 2987 471 22 307 731 424 पोस्टल बैलेट 252...390..............138 कुल 58265 80394 22129

1357की लीड कांग्रेस ने छठवें और 16वें राउंड में ली। इसके बाद कभी लीड नहीं ले पाई। 19 राउंड में भाजपा ही लीड लेती चली गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें