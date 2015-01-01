पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम में परिवर्तन:रात 12 से दोपहर 12 रिमझिम के साथ धुंध, तापमान 27.5 डिग्री अधिकतम, 16 डिग्री न्यूनतम

खंडवा26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

मावठे की बारिश ने निमाड़ को भिगो दिया। शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे से हल्की व रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हुई जो शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजे तक चलती रही। शाम होते ही फिर रिमझिम के साथ सर्द हवा का दौर शुरू हो गया। अरब सागर में सिस्टम बदलने की वजह से मौसम में बदलाव आया है।

शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान पिछले 48 घंटों में 5 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 27.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन माना जा रहा है। इससे पहले 27.5 डिग्री तापमान 16 अगस्त को दर्ज हुआ था। 24 घंटों में 21 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक गुरुदत्त मिश्रा के अनुसार अगले 48 घंटे मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव नहीं होगा।

मंडी : डेढ़ क्विंटल सब्जी की आवक
पंधाना रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी में शनिवार सुबह एक से डेढ़ क्विंटल सब्जियों की आवक हुई। बारिश के कारण किसान नहीं आए। मंडी प्रभारी अशोक चौहान ने बताया प्याज की आवक एक हजार क्विंटल हुई।

रबी की फसलों का उत्पादन बढ़ेगा
मावठे के कारण मटर, प्याज, लहसुन, आलू, टमाटर काे फायदा होगा। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार मावठे से सब्जियों के लिए अनुकूल मौसम हो गया है। पिछले कई दिनों से दिन गर्म हो रहे थे, रात में हल्की ठंड लग रही थी। सब्जियों को खतरा था।

लोगों ने मौसम का लुत्फ उठाया
शनिवार सुबह से मौसम खुशनुमा होने से लोगों ने लुत्फ उठाया। रिमझिम में यह तय कर पाना मुश्किल था कि रेनकोट पहने या स्वेटर। नागचून तालाब, ओंकारेश्वर व इंदिरा सागर बांध क्षेत्र में हिल स्टेशन जैसा नजारा था।

आगे क्या...

धुंध और कोहरा छाएगा: हवा सर्द और तेज होने के कारण बारिश के बीच कोहरा व धुंध छाई रहेगी। मुंबई के आसपास अरब सागर में निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र बनने से नमी वाली हवा का रुख मैदानी इलाकाें की तरफ बढ़ गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें