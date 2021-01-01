पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • No Objection Revoked From The Traffic Department, Yet The Advertisement Board, Corporation Officer Said Orders To Remove

प्रमाण पत्र:यातायात विभाग से अनापत्ति निरस्त फिर भी नहीं हटा विज्ञापन बोर्ड, निगम अफसर बोले- हटाने के आदेश हैं

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
यातायात पुलिस विभाग से व्यवसायी को दिया अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र निरस्त होने के बावजूद केवलराम चौराहे से विज्ञापन बोर्ड मंगलवार शाम तक नहीं हटा। हालांकि निगम अफसर बोर्ड हटाए जाने के लिए आदेश जारी करने की बात कह रहे हैं। बीच चौराहे पर लगाए इस विज्ञापन बोर्ड के कारण दिन में सड़क पर बार-बार जाम लग रहा है। यहां से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों के साथ ही पैदल लोगों को भी इस चौराहे पर समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार काे यातायात डीएसपी संतोष कौल ने जिला पंचायत सदस्य रणधीर कैथवास और हिंदू स्टूडेंट आर्मी के अध्यक्ष माधव झा की शिकायत के बाद अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र निरस्त कर दिया था। यह पत्र निगम पहुंचने के बावजूद मंगलवार शाम तक जिम्मेदार अफसरों ने कार्रवाई नहीं की। शाम को अफसरों ने कहा कि आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। लगाया जा रहा विज्ञापन बोर्ड व्यवसायी ने स्वयं नहीं हटाया तो निगम हटाकर व्यय भी वसूल करेगा।

बोले जिम्मेदार
हटा दिया जाएगा बोर्ड
^यातायात विभाग विज्ञापन बोर्ड की अनापत्ति निरस्ती के आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसलिए निगम ने भी तत्काल अनुमति निरस्त कर दी है। बोर्ड को हटा दिया जाए।
-दिनेश मिश्रा, उपायुक्त, नगर निगम
दिए निर्देश, हटवाएंगे बोर्ड
^विज्ञापन बोर्ड की अनापत्ति निरस्त करने के लिए निर्देश दे दिए हैं। व्यवसायी स्वयं नहीं हटाएगा तो निगम हटाकर व्यय वसूलेगा।
-हिमांशु भट्‌ट,आयुक्त, नगर निगम

