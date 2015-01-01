पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नप की साधारण सभा:जल उपभोक्ता कर को ‘ना’ संपत्ति कर को ‘हां’

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • वार्डों में विकास कार्यों की स्वीकृति दर को मंजूरी, मेले के लिए अनुमति लेंगे

नगर परिषद की साधारण सभा की बैठक गुरुवार को पुष्पा रामनिवास पटेल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। पार्षदगण एक बार फिर पुनर्वास हरसूद के वार्ड क्रमांक 1 से 7 व 15 के नागरिकों पर अधिरोपित किए जाने वाले जल उपभोक्ता कर के लिए साफ मुकर गए, जबकि इन्हीं वार्डों में संपत्ति कर के लिए
रजामंद हुए।
बैठक में विभिन्न वार्डों के विकास कार्यों के लिए निविदा दरों पर एक सुर में सहमति प्रदान की गई। इसी तरह अहम मुद्दे कार्तिक पूर्णिमा से आयोजित किए जाने वाले संत बुखारदास बाबा मेले के लिए प्रशासन से अनुमति का प्रस्ताव लिया गया। इस अवसर पर नप उपाध्यक्ष फरीद खान ,सीएमओ मिलन पटेल पार्षद मुकेश बोरासी, कांति बाईं, मोहम्मद इशाक, उमा बाई, नेहा ठाकुर, पंकज प्रजापति, माखन मालवीय ,हरिराम छलोत्र, ब्रजमोहन चौहान व अन्य मौजूद थे।
बैठक में परिषद सदस्यों ने जल को नकार दिया, लेकिन अवैध कब्जा कर रह रहे लोगों से कनेक्शन व शुल्क लिए जाने पर सहमति जताई। साथ ही वैध रहवासियों के यहां अतिरिक्त नल कनेक्शन काटे जाने पर राजी हो गए। सफाई कर्मियों की क्रमोन्नति व कलेक्टर दर से भुगतान, आवास के लिए जमीन आदि पर भी सर्वानुमति से निर्णय लिए गए। नगर की स्ट्रीट लाइट के लिए भोपाल स्तर पर प्रदेशव्यापी निर्णय अनुसार एलईडी लाइट लगाए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया।
अनुमति मिलने पर आयोजित होगा मेला
साधारण सभा में 30 नवंबर से लगने वाले संत बुखारदास बाबा मेले के लिए जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति मिलने पर लगाया जाएगा। वैसे परिषद मेला आयोजन के लिए सहमत है। यहां बता दे कि संत बुखारदास बाबा मेला छनेरा की 90 वर्ष पुरानी परम्परा है। लेकिन वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के चलते ऐसे आयोजन पर पाबंदी है। नप उपाध्यक्ष फरीद खान ने कहा कि जब पर्यटन पर रोक नहीं है तो परम्परा में भी छूट दी जानी चाहिए।
यह भी हुआ
{ बैठक में सीएमओ व परिषद सदस्यों में कई बार नोकझोंक हुई। जिसमें अतिक्रमण, प्रधानमंत्री आवास मुद्दे गरमाए।
{ सांसद प्रतिनिधि व विधायक प्रतिनिधि क्रमशः रमेश अग्रवाल व रामनिवास पटेल ने पार्षद से शांति से अपनी बात रखने की हिदायत दी।
{ वार्ड क्रमांक 11 में तीन वर्षों में कोई विकास कार्य नहीं होने पर उपाध्यक्ष खान ने भी सीएमओ से नाराजी जताई।
{ छनेरा के आबादी की भूमि मामले में जिला प्रशासन से पुनः पत्राचार किए जाने का फैसला लिया गया।

