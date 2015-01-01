पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं:अब स्कूल से ही मिलेंगी उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं, विद्यार्थी परीक्षा भी घर से ही दे सकेंगे,

खंडवा23 मिनट पहले
  • स्कूल से परीक्षा देने की बंदिश नहीं होगी

रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए अब विद्यार्थियों को बाजार से उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं नहीं खरीदनी पड़ेंगी। उन्हें प्रश्नपत्र के साथ स्कूल से ही उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं भी दी जाएंगी। यही नहीं विद्यार्थियों पर अब स्कूल से टेस्ट देने का दबाव भी नहीं होगा, वे घर से भी परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। 22 नवंबर के अंक में भास्कर ने ‘5 हजार विद्यार्थियों को ही स्कूल से मिल रही उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं’, शीर्षक से खबर को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके दूसरे ही दिन जिला शिक्षाधिकारी ने एक्शन लिया और जिले के सभी प्राचार्यों को रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए प्रश्नपत्र के साथ उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं देने के भी निर्देश दिए। यही नहीं, परीक्षा स्कूल से ही देने की पाबंदी को भी खत्म कर दिया। निर्देश के बाद अब विद्यार्थी घर से ही टेस्ट देकर दूसरे दिन स्कूल आकर उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं भी जमा कर सकेंगे। इन दिनों जिले के सरकारी स्कूलांे में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट लिए जा रहे हैं। उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के साथ अन्य स्कूल उन्हीं विद्यार्थियों को उत्तर पुस्तिका दे रहे थे जो स्कूल से परीक्षा दे रहे थे, जबकि घर से परीक्षा देने वाले करीब 25 हजार विद्यार्थी बाजार से उत्तरपुस्तिका खरीदकर परीक्षा दे रहे थे। ऐसे में प्रति विद्यार्थी हर दिन 1 रु व 25 हजार विद्यार्थियों का 25 हजार रु. खर्च हो रहा था। प्रभारी जिला शिक्षाधिकारी एस. भालेराव ने कहा कुछ स्कूलों द्वारा प्रश्नपत्रों के साथ उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं नहीं दी जा रही थी। सूचना के बाद प्राचार्यों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे हर छात्र को उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं दें।

