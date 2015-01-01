पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना रिटर्न...:अब पुलिस की सख्ती, मास्क नहीं तो 100 रु. का चालान

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने शहर के तीनों थाना क्षेत्रों में लोगों की जागरुकता के लिए अनाउंसमेंट कराया

जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं...काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए बने इस नारे काे याद दिलाने के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन ने रविवार को शहर में अनाउंसमेंट में कराया, ताकि लोग बिना मास्क के घर से बाहर न निकलें। इस ऐलान को जागरुकता समझो या फिर प्रशासन की चेतावनी। अगर सोमवार से कोई भी शख्स बिना मास्क के बाजार में दिखाई दिया तो 100 रुपए का चालान बनाया जाएगा। साथ ही हाथ में तख्ती देकर फोटो भी निकाली जाएगी। जिस पर लिखा रहेगा मैं अपने परिवार व समाज का दुश्मन हूं। मुझे मास्क नहीं पहनना है। कोरोना काल में 25 मार्च से लॉकडाउन लगने व 8 अप्रैल को पहला मरीज मिलने के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने शहर में सख्ती बढ़ा दी थी। तीन महीने तक लोगों ने लॉकडाउन का पालन किया। 1 जून से अनलॉक होने के बाद धीरे-धीरे छूट मिलते गई, जिसका फायदा उठाते हुए लोगों ने लापरवाही शुरू कर दी। पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने भी बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों के खिलाफ अनदेखी की जिस कारण लोग बेपरवाह होकर बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं, लेकिन अब सोमवार से ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्ती के से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। तीनों थाना क्षेत्रों में हुआ ऐलान नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक ललित गठरे ने बताया लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए सोमवार को तीनों थाना क्षेत्रों में अपील की गई। सोमवार से पुलिस टीम प्रत्येक पाइंट पर चालानी कार्रवाई करेगी। वाहन चालकों से अपील है कि वे बिना मास्क के बाहर न निकलें। यहां है खतरा, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा लापरवाही भी यहीं पर { बांबे बाजार: शहर का मुख्य बाजार है इससे बुधवारा बाजार, सराफा बाजार व अन्य बाजार जुड़े हुए हैं। शहर का हर एक व्यक्ति इन बाजारों में खरीदी के लिए आता है। यहां पर ही सबसे ज्यादा लापरवाही देखने को मिलती है। { सब्जी व अनाज मंडी : शहर की बुधवारा, सराफा व पंधाना रोड स्थित थोक सब्जी मंडी में रोज सुबह किसान व व्यापारी सैकड़ों की संख्या में आते हैं। यहां कोई भी मास्क नहीं पहनता। अधिकारियों की टीम भी यहां नहीं आ रही हैं।

