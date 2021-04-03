पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं मिल रही ताल:संगीत कॉलेज को बेसमेंट में शिफ्ट करने पर अड़ा संस्कृति विभाग, कलेक्टर बोले- तैयारी करो, यहीं शिफ्ट होना है

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • विद्यार्थियों ने विधायक को ज्ञापन देकर संगीत कॉलेज के शिफ्टिंग का किया था विरोध

संगीत कॉलेज को बेसमेंट में शिफ्ट करने पर संस्कृति विभाग अड़ गया है। संभव हुआ तो इस महीने के आखिरी सप्ताह तक कॉलेज बेसमेंट में शिफ्ट हो जाएगा। इधर, कॉलेज को बिना सुविधाओं के बेसमेंट में शिफ्ट किए जाने को लेकर कलाविद् और विद्यार्थी दोनों ही परेशान है।

कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों ने शिफ्टिंग के विरोध में पिछले दिनों विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा को भी ज्ञापन दिया लेकिन उसका कोई हल नहीं निकला। अलबत्ता विद्यार्थियों से विधायक वर्मा ने कहा लोगों के सिखाने पर शिकायत करने आए हो। वहीं मंगलवार को कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी ने भी संगीत कॉलेज के पुराने भवन का निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर ने पुराने भवन से बेहतर बेसमेंट को बताते हुए स्टाफ से कहा तैयारी करो, यहीं शिफ्ट होना है। कलेक्टर ने स्टाफ को बेसमेंट की सुविधाएं साथ में ले जाकर दिखाई थी।

संगीत विधा के लिए महत्वपूर्ण कक्ष में गूंज न हो, उसे रोकने का कोई उपाय भी नहीं है : संगीत के जानकारों की राय में हर साल 400 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों वाले संगीत कॉलेज को अब रविंद्र संकुल के बेसमेंट में शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी चल रही है, जो संगीत के लिहाज से बिलकुल उपयुक्त नहीं है।

क्योंकि... बेसमेंट में न तो पर्याप्त एवं आवश्यक प्राकृतिक प्रकाश की व्यवस्था है, न ही क्रॉस वेंटिलेशन की सुविधा। संगीत जैसी विधा के लिए जो सर्वाधिक महत्वपूर्ण आवश्यकता है कक्षा में गूंज न हो, इसे रोकने का भी कोई उपाय नहीं है। ऐसे में कॉलेज को बेसमेंट शिफ्ट किए जाने का निर्णय बेतालमेल साबित होगा।

