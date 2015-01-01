पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिवीजन टेस्ट:5 हजार विद्यार्थियों को ही स्कूल से मिल रही उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं

खंडवा38 मिनट पहले
  • 9वीं से 12वीं तक के टेस्ट के लिए परीक्षा शुल्क भी लिया, लेकिन उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं नहीं बांटी

जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक करीब 30 हजार विद्यार्थी स्कूल व घर से रिवीजन टेस्ट दे रहे हैं। इनमें से जो विद्यार्थी स्कूल से परीक्षा दे रहा है केवल उसे ही प्रश्नपत्रों के साथ उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं दी जा रही है, जबकि घर से परीक्षा देने वालों को उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं बाजार से खरीदनी पड़ रही है। जिसकी कीमत बाजार में 1 रु. है। स्कूल प्रबंधन विद्यार्थियों से जो टेस्ट व परीक्षा की फीस लेता है उसमें प्रश्नपत्र, उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की राशि शामिल रहती है। हैरत की बात तो यह है कि इस बात की जानकारी जिला शिक्षाधिकारी को भी नहीं है। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश पर प्रदेशभर के सरकारी स्कूलों में 20 नवंबर से 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के रिवीजन टेस्ट लिए जा रहे हैं। जिले में भी करीब 30 हजार विद्यार्थी परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। परीक्षा के पहले स्कूल प्रबंधन हर विद्यार्थी से फीस लेता है जिसमें प्रश्नपत्र व उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की राशि शामिल रहती है। जब भी परीक्षा होती है तब प्रबंधन द्वारा स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों को प्रश्नपत्र के साथ उत्तरपुस्तिका भी देना होती है। यही नहीं अगर विद्यार्थी फीस नहीं भी भरता है तो प्रबंधन द्वारा शाला विकास मद से यह राशि खर्च की जा सकती है। शिक्षा विभाग के अनुसार 9वीं-11वीं की स्थानीय परीक्षा फीस 225 व 10वीं-12वीं की फीस 125 रु. है। 90 पैसे से 1 रु. है उत्तर पुस्तिका का मूल्य : बाजार में 8 से 12 पेज तक की उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्य 90 पैसे से लेकर 1 रु. तक है। अगर 25 हजार विद्यार्थी एक दिन में इतनी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं खरीदते हैं तो उनके 25 हजार रु. खर्च हो रहे हैं। परीक्षाएं 9 दिन तक परीक्षा देने पर प्रति छात्र 9 रु. खर्च करेगा तो 25 हजार विद्यार्थियों के 2.25 लाख रु. खर्च होंगे।

गांव का विद्यार्थी पास के ही स्कूल में जमा करेगा कॉपी
लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने प्रदेश के सभी जिलों के शिक्षाधिकारियों को आदेश जारी किए हैं कि कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के जो विद्यार्थी छात्रावासों में रहकर शहर के स्कूलों में पढ़ते थे वे कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अभी गांवों में ही है। इसलिए वे 28 नवंबर तक होने वाले रिवीजन टेस्ट अपने घर पर ही दे सकते हैं और उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं को शहर में आकर जमा करने के बजाए निकट के हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में जमा करा दें।

विद्यार्थी बाहर से खरीद रहे हैं तो गलत है, स्कूल प्रबंधन को ही देना है उत्तर पुस्तिका
^टेस्ट के लिए उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं स्कूल प्रबंधन को ही उपलब्ध कराना है। विद्यार्थी बाहर से खरीद रहे हैं तो गलत हो रहा है। क्योंकि विद्यार्थियों से ली जाने वाली फीस में इसकी राशि शामिल रहती है। इस संबंध में हम सहायक संचालक से बात करेंगे।
-एस भालेराव, प्रभारी जिला शिक्षाधिकारी

