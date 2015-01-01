पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Operators Will Be Able To Open Classes Of 9th And 11th Classes Only If The Rooms In The School Are Sufficient.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग:9वीं व 11वीं की कक्षाएं स्कूल में कमरे पर्याप्त होने पर ही खोल सकेंगे संचालक

खंडवा22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 कक्षाओं के संचालन के जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 के लिए शासकीय एवं अशासकीय विद्यालयों के प्रारंभ एवं संचालन के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। कोविड-19 संक्रमण को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए गृह मंत्रालय भारत सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुक्रम में यह निर्देश जारी किए हैं। पर्याप्त कमरे उपलब्ध होने पर ही स्कूल खोल सकेंगे। स्कूल शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) ने समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान सभी स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं संचालित करने के लिए निर्देश दिए थे। बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 18 दिसम्बर से स्कूल नियमित रूप से पूरे निर्धारित समय तक के लिए संचालित रहेंगे। कक्षा 9वीं एवं 11वीं के लिए विद्यार्थियों की दर्ज संख्या एवं उपलब्ध अध्यापन कक्ष के आधार पर प्राचार्य द्वारा स्थानीय स्तर पर कक्षाओं के संचालन के संबंध में निर्णय लिया जा सकेगा। विद्यालय में विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति माता-पिता, अभिभावकों की सहमति पर निर्भर होगी। माता-पिता, अभिभावकों द्वारा एक बार दी गई सहमति पूरे सत्र के लिए मान्य होगी। जारी निर्देशों में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि विद्यालय में विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य नहीं होगी। जो विद्यार्थी विद्यालय की अपेक्षा ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के माध्यम से पढ़ना चाहते हैं उन्हें ऐसा करने की अनुमति दी जाएगी।
वाहनों को करना होग सैनिटाइज
आवासीय विद्यालय डे स्कूल के रूप में खोले जा सकेंगे। विद्यालयों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही परिवहन सुविधा में वाहनों में समुचित दूरी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी और वाहनों को एक प्रतिशत सोडियम हाइपोक्लोराइट से समय-समय पर सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। सभी शासकीय स्कूलों में शैक्षणिक और गैर शैक्षणिक स्टाफ की उपस्थिति शत-प्रतिशत होगी। विद्यालय में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक गतिविधियां, खेलकूद, स्विमिंग पूल आदि गतिविधियां प्रतिबंधित रहेंगी। किसी भी स्थिति में विद्यार्थी एक स्थान पर एकत्रित न हों, इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें