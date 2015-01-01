पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शासकीय योजना:पंचायत ने किसानों से खर्च करवाई फलोद्यान की राशि, भुगतान नहीं किया

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • खालवा जनपद की ग्राम पंचायत देवलीखुर्द के किसानों ने की शिकायत

शासकीय योजना के तहत पंचायत के सरपंच, सचिव व सहायक सचिव ने गांव के किसानों से उनके खेतों में उनकी ही राशि खर्च करवाकर फलोद्यान के लिए फलदार पौधे लगवा दिए लेकिन उनका भुगतान नहीं किया। किसानों ने इसकी शिकायत जनपद पंचायत में भी की लेकिन तीन सप्ताह बाद भी उनकी राशि का भुगतान नहीं हो सका। खालवा जनपद पंचायत की ग्राम पंचायत देवलीखुर्द के ग्राम चिकतलाई की गंगाबाई पटेल, रामलाल दूयुलू, अमरीलाल बाबू व राजकुमार पटेल ने बताया ग्राम चिकतलाई में शासन की योजना के तहत ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा हमारे खेतों में फलोद्यान के तहत कटहल, अमरूद, नींबू के पौधे लगाने थे, जिस पर खर्च पंचायत को करना था लेकिन पंचायत द्वारा इन पौधों की खरीदी बोरगांव खुर्द स्थित नर्सरी से हमसे ही करवाई गई। जिस पर हमारे द्वारा 3500 रु. से ज्यादा खर्च किए गए। हमने खेतों में 2 अक्टूबर 2020 को फलदार पौधे लगवाए गए थे जिसका भुगतान पंचायत द्वारा आज तक नहीं किया गया। जब वे उक्त राशि मांगने पंचायत में जाते हैं तो सचिव मुन्ना चिंगोटे अपने सहायक ओमप्रकाश धनोरे व देवेंद्र बकोडिया के पास भेज देता है। वे दोनों वापस सचिव से ही राशि मांगने के लिए भेज देते हैं। किसानों ने बताया इस संबंध में हमारे द्वारा जनपद पंचायत में शिकायत की गई है।

