स्वीकृत राशि:फाइल में कागज चिपका स्वीकृत राशि दूसरे के खाते में डाली

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • शिकायत के बाद अब कर्मचारी कह रहे दूसरी फाइल तैयार कर एक-दो दिन में खाते में डाल दी जाएगी राशि, कई बार निगम पहुंचे लेकिन हर बार मिला सिर्फ आश्वासन

पीएम आवास योजना में किसी की फाइल पर इंजीनियरों ने आपत्ति लगा दी है तो किसी के नाम से स्वीकृत पैसे अन्य व्यक्ति के खाते में डाल दिए। ऐसा ही मामला रानी दुर्गावती वार्ड के सिंघाड़ तलाई क्षेत्र निवासी सुनीता पति मनीष का है। वे एक महीने से पहली किश्त के लिए परेशान हो रही हैं। उनका कहना है योजना में राशि स्वीकृत होने का मैसेस फोन पर आया।

फिर निगमकर्मियों से इस संबंध में चर्चा की तो बताया कि राशि आपके खाते में जमा कर दी है। बैंक में जाकर जानकारी ली तो पता चला हमारे खाते में प्रधान मंत्री आवास योजना की नहीं डली है। फिर से निगम में हमारी फाइल खुलवाई तो पता चला निगम कर्मियों ने सुनीता मनीष की फाइल में एक कागज सुनीता बाई कैलाश के नाम से चिपका दिया और संबंधित महिला के खाते में हमारे नाम से स्वीकृत हुई राशि डाल दी है।

फाइल देखने के बाद ही सही स्थिति पता चलेगी
राशि स्वीकृत होने पर ऑन लाइन मैसेज करने की निगम में सुविधा नहीं है। जिस व्यक्ति के नाम से राशि स्वीकृत हुई उसके ही खाते में डाली जाती है। संबंधित फाइल देखने के बाद ही सही स्थिति पता चल पाएगी।
-अंतरसिंह तंवर, प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री नगर निगम

केस 1 : मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र ईशु के नाम से बना तो लगा दी आपत्ति
एक व्यक्ति का ईश्वर उर्फ ईशु के नाम से पट्‌टा था। उसकी मृत्यु होने पर परिजन ने ईशु के नाम से मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनवा लिया। अब प्रधान मंत्री आवास योजना में आवेदन करने पर निगम के इंजीनियरों ने आपत्ति लगा दी। उनका कहना है कि पट्‌टे में ईश्वर नाम लिखा है इसलिए प्रमाण पत्र इसी नाम से लाए। इसी कारण मामला अटक गया।

केस 2 : रजिस्ट्री में स्थान नहीं लिखा, इसमें सुधार कराएं
भंडारिया रोड क्षेत्र की रजनी बाई जोन कार्यालय में परेशान होते नजर आई। अफसरों के आने का इंतजार करते रहीं। इस महिला ने जिस प्लाट पर मकान बनाने के लिए आवेदन किया था उसकी रजिस्ट्री में चतुर्रसीमा तो लिखी है लेकिन प्लाट किस क्षेत्र में उस स्थान का नाम नहीं लिखा है। इसी बात पर निगम के इंजीनियरों ने आपत्ति लगाकर कहा रजिस्ट्री में सुधार कराएं।

