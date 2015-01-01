पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड्‌ढों से आहत:गड्‌ढों से जिन क्षेत्रों में धूल के गुबार और दचकों ने लोगों का जीना मुश्किल किया, वहां पैचवर्क न डामरीकरण

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिन 9 सड़कों को 82.28 लाख की लागत से बनाने की निविदा जारी की, उन्हीं पर पैचवर्क करवा रहा निगम

आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे निगम में जिम्मेदार अफसर मनमाने निर्णय ले रहे हैं । डीईओ ऑफिस से रामेश्वर आम्रकुंज तक सड़क पर ऐसे ही निर्णय के कारण काम किया जा रहा है। इसके ठीक विपरीत गड्‌ढों से जिन क्षेत्रों में धूल और दचकों ने लोगों जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है, वहां महीनों बाद भी पैचवर्क हुआ न डामरीकरण। इधर छह दिन पहले जिन 9 सड़कों के डामरीकरण लिए 82.28 लाख रुपए लागत से टेंडर किए हैं। उनमें डीईओ ऑफिस और नवचंडी मंदिर गेट वाला रोड भी शामिल हैं। 10 नवंबर को जारी निविदा में ऑन लाइन आवेदन क्रय करने की तारीख 25 नवंबर और निविदा खोलने की तारीख 27 नवंबर तय है। इसके बावजूद डीईओ ऑफिस से एलआईजी कॉलोनी होते हुए आम्रकुंज और यहां से नवचंडी मंदिर गेट तक पैचवर्क किया जा रहा है। इस सड़क पर गड्‌ढों वाली जगह-जगह वर्ग के आकार में कटिंग कर गिट्‌टी से इन्हें भरा जा रहा है। इसके ठीक विपरित पड़ावा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस नेता अवधेश सिसोदिया के घर के सामने से कन्या महाविद्यालय मार्ग की सड़क पर गहरे गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। यहां से निकलने वाली छात्राओं के साथ ही क्षेत्र के लोगों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऊंची-नीची सड़क से ट्रांसपोर्टर और लोहा व्यवसायियों के भारी वाहन निकलने से दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। निगम ने इस सड़क का सुधार नहीं कराया। इसी तरह नेहरु स्कूल तिराहे पर मोघट रोड पर उखड़ चुकी सड़क से उड़ रहे धूल के गुबार से लोगों को समस्याएं हो रही हैं। ग्यारंटी वाले रामेश्वर रोड पर भी ऐसी ही स्थिति होने क्षेत्रवासियों को दिक्कतों का समाना करना पड़ रहा है।

इन स्थानों पर सड़क बनाने के लिए निगम ने जारी की निविदा
{ 9.49 लाख रुपए लागत में नेहरू स्कूल से मोघट रोड, 7.69 लाख में नवचंडी मंदिर गेट से आम्रकुंज तक, 9.77 लाख से निमाड़ नर्सरी से माता चौक, 9.27 लाख से गणेशशंकर हिंदी स्कूल से काकड़ रोड तक और 7.69 लाख से आम्रकुंज से डीईओ ऑफिस तक कुल 43.91 लाख रुपए लागत से डामरीकरण किया जाना है।
{ इसी तरह 9.63 लाख रुपए लागत से नवचंडी मांगलिक परिसर से रेस्टारेंट तक, 9.66 लाख रुपए में माता चौक से डीएन मेहता मार्ग और पंजाब कॉलोनी मुख्य मार्ग, 9.44 लाख रुपए लागत से स्कॉलर्स डेन स्कूल के सामने, 9.64 लाख से किशोर कुमार गांगुली वार्ड में स्टेडियम से केशव कुंज तक सड़क कुल 38.37 लाख रुपए लागत से डामरीकरण किया जाएगा।
काम शुरू नहीं किया, कर
रहे हैं पैचवर्क
^जिन सड़कों के लिए निविदा जारी की है उनका काम अभी शुरू नहीं किया है। डीईओ ऑफिस से आम्रकुंज तक पैचवर्क किया जा रहा है। शहर के अन्य स्थानों पर भी पैचवर्क कर रहे हैं।
हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें