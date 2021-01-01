पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुस्कान अभियान:गुम हुए 169 बालक-बालिकाओं को पुलिस ने ढूंढा, लौटी मुस्कान

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
मुस्कान अभियान के तहत पुलिस ने एक महीने में 169 बालक-बालिकों को ढूंढकर परिजन के सुपुर्द कर दिया। जिले 14 थानों व 8 पुलिस चौकियों की पुलिस टीम ने 6 से 31 जनवरी तक चले अभियान के तहत प्रदेश सहित बाहरी राज्यों तक गुम बच्चों की तलाश की। एसपी विवेक सिंह ने बताया कि धारा 363 के प्रकरणों में कुल 169 अपहृत बालक-बालिकाओं को तलाश किया है। जिनमें से 12 बालक व 157 बालिकाएं शामिल हैं। ऑपरेशन मुस्कान तहत संपूर्ण प्रदेश में चलाया जा रहा है। अभियान के दौरान खंडवा जिले में कुल 37 बालक व बालिकाओं को ढूंढने में सफलता हासिल की। जिसमें 35 बालिका एवं 2 बालक शामिल हैं। यह अपराध लंबे समय से पेंडिंग थे। सभी अनुभागों की टीम ने उत्कृष्ट कार्य करते हुए गुम बच्चों को दस्तयाब किया। जिसमें सीएसपी ललित गठरे के निर्देश में 6, डीएसपी नीलम चौधरी ने 4, मूंदी एसडीओपी राकेश पेंड्रो ने 14, हरसूद एसडीओपी रवींद्र वास्कले 13 बालक-बालिकाओं की तलाश की। अभियान के दौरान महिला अपराध शाखा प्रभारी उपनिरीक्षक सुमन पंवार, सायबर सेल के आरक्षक जितेंद्र राठौर, सुनील व विक्रम की अहम भूमिका रही

