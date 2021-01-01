पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:रेलवे ने बढ़ाए यूपी-बिहार जाने वाली ट्रेनों के फेरे, शिकायतों के त्वरित निराकरण के लिए जारी किया एप

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर उपयोग शुरू किया जा सकता है

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के दौरान चलने वाली ट्रेनों के फेरों में रेलवे ने बढ़ोतरी की है। यह ट्रेनें होली के बाद अप्रैल तक चलेगी। रेलवे द्वारा बढ़ाए गए फेरों में 02741 डाउन वास्को दि गामा पटना (बुधवार) 27 जनवरी से 31 मार्च तक (09 फेरी), 02742 अप पटना वास्को दि गामा शनिवार 30 जनवरी से 3 अप्रैल तक (08 फेरी) चलेगी।

यह ट्रेन नाशिक,मनमाड,भुसावल और खंडवा स्टेशन पर रूकेगी। 07323 डाउन हुबली वाराणसी (शुक्रवार)29 जनवरी से 26 मार्च (08फेरी) व 07324 अप वाराणसी हुबली( रविवार) 31 जनवरी से 28 मार्च तक (8फेरी) चलेगी।

ट्रेन मनमाड, भुसावल और खंडवा स्टेशन पर रूकेगी। 06229 डाउन मैसूर वाराणसी (मंगलवार, गुरुवार) 28 जनवरी से 30 मार्च तक (17फेरी) व 06230 अप वाराणसी मैसूर(गुरुवार, शनिवार)30 जनवरी से 1 अप्रैल तक (17फेरी) चलेगी। यह ट्रेन मनमाड, भुसावल, खंडवा स्टेशन पर रूकेगी।

शिकायतों के जल्द निराकरण के लिए एप लान्च

रेलवे ने यात्रियों की विभिन्न स्तर की शिकायतों के जल्द निराकरण के लिए रेल मदद एप लांच किया है। खास बात यह है कि इस एप में रेलवे के हेल्पलाइन नंबर 139 सहित कंप्लेंट व सुझाव देने वाले सभी प्लेटफार्म को शामिल किया है। एप के माध्यम से यदि कोई यात्री कंप्लेंट करता है तो उसका निराकरण नहीं होने पर संबंधित विभाग के रेलकर्मी की जिम्मेदारी तय की जाएगी।

इस एप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर उपयोग शुरू किया जा सकता है। इस एप के जरिए कोई भी यात्री अपने मोबाइल, लेपटॉप या कंप्यूटर सिस्टम से अपनी कंप्लेंट या सुझाव को उच्च स्तर तक पहुंचा सकेगा। इसका महत्वपूर्ण पहलू यह भी है कि इस एप पर की जाने वाली विभिन्न प्रकार की कंप्लेंट के निराकरण की समय सीमा भी तय कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser