पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Ratlam Is The Highest Use Of Ground Water In The State, In Chhaigaonmakhan Block Critical Of Khandwa

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चिंता:प्रदेश में भूजल का सबसे ज्यादा उपयाेग रतलाम में, खंडवा का छैगांवमाखन ब्लॉक क्रिटिकल में

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निमाड़ में सबसे ज्यादा हालत बड़वानी जिले की खराब, बुरहानपुर भी क्रिटिकल में है

इन दिनों ठंड कंपकंपा रही है, लेकिन घटते भूजल के ये आंकड़े माथे पर पसीना ला सकते हैं। प्रदेश के कई जिले क्षमता से ज्यादा भूजल का दोहन कर रहे हैं। इसी के चलते ये जिले सबसे ज्यादा भूजल दोहन की सूची में शामिल हो गए हैं, जबकि कई जिले सेमी क्रिटिकल की सूची में हैं। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा भूजल का दोहन रतलाम जिले में हो रहा है। इसी के चलते यहां हर साल 7.20 सेंटीमीटर भूजल नीचे खिसकता जा रहा है। इसके बाद आता है इंदौर का नंबर। यहां 156 प्रतिशत तक भूजल का उपयोग हो रहा है।

निमाड़ की बात करें तो भूजल के मामले में सबसे ज्यादा हालत बड़वानी जिले की खराब है। पानसेमल और राजपुर में क्षमता से ज्यादा भूजल का दाेहन किया जा रहा है। ठीकरी 77.55% भूजल उपयाेग के साथ सेमी क्रिटिकल शहराें की सूची में है। खंडवा के वरिष्ठ भूजलविद् सफदर हुसैन बताते हैं कि नर्मदा पट्टी पर बसा हाेने के बावजूद बड़वानी का भूजल स्तर न बढ़ने का सबसे बड़ा कारण यहां की चट्टानी संरचनाएं हैं, जाे बारिश

के पानी काे जमीन में जाने नहीं देती। बुरहानपुर सेमी क्रिटिकल शहराें में है। खरगाेन 99.80% भूजल के उपयाेग के साथ डेंजर जाेन की कगार पर है। जबकि महेश्वर 75.40 % के साथ सेमी क्रिटिकल है। खंडवा का छैगांवमाखन 80.73% उपयाेग के साथ क्रिटिकल है।
मध्य प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा भूजल का दाेहन करने वाले शहर

1. आगर : नलखेड़ा 118.72 प्रतिशत, सुसनेर 109.49%,सेमी क्रिटिकल शहर - अागर 82.29 व बराेड 89.58%
2. बड़वानी : पानसेमल 109.88 अाैर राजपुर 114.42 प्रतिशत
{ सेमी क्रिटिकल में - ठीकरी 77.55 प्रतिशत
3. देवास :103.49, साेनकच्छ 116.25%, खातेगांव 87.2 ‌व कन्नाैद 79.26% सेमी क्रिटिकल।
4. धार : बदनावर 115.69, धार 136, धरमपुरी 102.93 अाैर नालछा 118.62%, मनावर 82.83 अाैर तिरला 87.6% के साथ सेमी क्रिटिकल।
5. मंदसाैर : मंदसाैर 115.73, सितामऊ 111.49 प्रतिशत। गराेठ 87.44 प्रतिशत के साथ सेमी क्रिटिकल।
6. रतलाम : अालाेट 113.18, जावरा 167.5, पीपलाेदा 163.93, रतलाम 110.07 प्रतिशत। सैलाना 77.71 व बाजना 78.15 प्रतिशत उपयाेग के साथ सेमी क्रिटिकल।
7. शाजापुर : माेहन 129.72 व शाजापुर 105.66 प्रतिशत।
8. उज्जैन : बड़नगर 125.50, घटिया 103.41 व उज्जैन 128.5 प्रतिशत। खाचराेद 76.75, तराना 75.51 व महिदपुर 78.88 प्रतिशत उपयाेग के साथ क्रिटिकल में।

1. ग्वालियर : माेरार 72.66 %
2. जबलपुर : सिहाेरा 73.22%
3. भिंड : राेन 72.74 प्रतिशत।
4. भाेपाल : फांडा - 87.03 प्रति. सेमी क्रिटिकल
5. बैतूल : बैतूल 82.69 अाैर मुलताई 84.91 प्रति. सेमी क्रिटिकल
6. बुरहानपुर : 70.57% सेमी क्रिटिकल
7. छतरपुर : बड़ा मलहारा 71.08, बुक्सवाहा 79.73, छतरपुर 81.78, नाैगांव 89.33 अाैर राजनगर 71.36 प्रतिशत के साथ सेमी क्रिटिकल में है।
8. छिंदवाड़ा 88.50 अाैर पांढुर्ना 73.85 प्रतिशत। सेमी क्रिटिकल
9. दमाेह : हत्ता 82.09, बतियागढ़ 77.83 अाैर पठेरिया 86.89 प्रतिशत। सेमी क्रिटिकल
10. मुरैना : मुरैना 70.01, पाेरसा 70.91 प्रतिशत।
11. नीमच : मनासा 72.83%
12. नरसिंगपुर : गाेटेगांव 86.53, नरसिंगपुर 86.67
13. रायसेन : अाैबेदुल्लागंज 77.64, सांची 73.15 प्रतिशत।
14. राजगढ़ : ब्यावरा 81.18, खिलचीपुर 85.73 व जीरपुरा 76.58 प्रतिशत।
15. रीवा: सिरमाैर 73.69%
16. सतना : मैहर 88.87, नागाेद 74.49 व अमरपाटन 82.43%
17. सागर : बांदा 73.69 प्रतिशत।
18. सीहाेर : अाष्टा 79.9 व सीहाेर 70.87 प्रतिशत।
19. शिवपुरी : बदरवास 81.47, कराेरा 71.15, नरवार 84.75 व पिछाेर 85.16 प्रतिशत।
20. सीधी : सीधी 72.42
21. टीकमगढ़ : बलदेवगढ़ 81.32, जतारा 82.99, निवारी 82.35, पलेरा 84.73 व टीकमगढ़ 86.02 प्रतिशत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें