लॉकडाउन की अफवाह:रिकार्ड : एक दिन में 15 हजार क्विंटल कपास मंडी आया, 4400-5620 रुपए मिला भाव

खंडवा
नीलामी करते हुए व्यापारी व सीसीआई के कर्मचारी।
  • 700 वाहन आए, 2 सप्ताह पहले का रिकार्ड टूटा, 544 कपास वाहनों की नीलामी
  • 150 से ज्यादा वाहनों को रोका, मंगलवार को होगी नीलामी

कृषि उपज मंडी में आजादी के बाद से अब तक कपास की सर्वाधिक आवक सोमवार को हुई। सुबह 4 बजे मुख्य गेट पर वाहनों की कतार लग गई। पहली बार कपास से भरे हुए 700 वाहनों ने मंडी में प्रवेश किया। चार शेड के चारों तरफ जगह फुल होने के बाद मंडी प्रबंधन समिति ने बीच मैदान में वाहनों की पार्किंग करवाई।

सुबह 11 से शाम 5 बजे तक चली नीलामी में 544 वाहनों से 10 हजार क्विंटल कपास नीलाम किया गया। मंडी प्रभारी नारायण दशोरे कहा समय पूरा हो जाने के कारण 150 से ज्यादा वाहनों को मंगलवार के लिए रोका गया। सीसीआई ने 245 व 299 वाहनों से व्यापारियों ने खरीदी की। 5620, 4400 व 5480 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव से खरीदी की, जबकि व्यापारियों ने 5300 से 5350 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव से नकद में खरीदी की। मंडी कर्मचारियों के अनुसार सोमवार को सनावद मंडी बंद होने के कारण भी आवक बढ़ी है। बुरहानपुर में सीसीआई कपास नहीं खरीद रहा है। इसलिए शाहरपुर, डेढ़तलाई, खकनार व आसपास के किसान भी खंडवा मंडी आ रहे हैं। आवक बढ़ने का एक कारण यह भी है कि किसानों को लॉकडाउन का डर सता रहा है। नीलामी के दौरान किसानों में चर्चा थी कि अगर लॉकडाउन लग गया तो पिछले बार की तरह माल घर में रखा रह जाएगा। इसलिए जितनी जल्दी उपज नीलाम हो जाए तो टेंशन खत्म।

2 हजार वाहनों की इंट्री, व्यवस्था नहीं बिगड़ी
कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास के अलावा सोयाबीन, गेहूं, मक्का व अन्य उपज के मिलाकर करीब 2 हजार वाहन प्रांगण में आए। 35 एकड़ में फैली नई मंडी में 2 हजार वाहन एक साथ भी आ जाए तो परेशान नहीं होती। मंडी प्रांगण में अलग-अलग उपज के लिए 8 शेड हैं, जिनमें से चार शेडों पर कपास की नीलामी होती है।

मंडी के इतिहास में पहली बार इतनी आवक
मंडी प्रभारी दशोरे ने बताया मंडी में नौकरी करते हुए 12 साल हो गए। कपास की इतनी आवक पहले कभी नहीं देखी। मंडी के पूर्व कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि आजादी के बाद से मंडी में इतनी आवक पहली बार हुई है। इसके बाद भी मंडी में ट्रैफिक को लेकर किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हुई।

रिकार्ड टूटा : इससे पहले पहले 9 मार्च को 522 वाहनों की आवक से 10 हजार क्विंटल कपास की नीलामी की गई थी। यह रिकार्ड था। 372 वाहनों की नीलामी के बाद 150 वाहनों को रात रोक दिया था। दो सप्ताह बाद ही यह रिकार्ड टूट गया।

