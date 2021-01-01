पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिट है तो हिट है:खंडवा साइक्लाथन में रजिस्ट्रेशन फुल, जगह-जगह होगा स्वागत

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कल इंदौर नाके से होगी साइकिल मैराथन, ट्रैफिक पुलिस के साथ ही एनसीसी भी संभालेंगी यातायात व्यवस्था

शहर में पहली बार 31 जनवरी को आयोजित हो रही खंडवा साइक्लाथन में भाग लेने के लिए लोगों में उत्साह है। लक्ष्य से दोगुने पंजीयन हो गए हैं। संख्या ज्यादा हो जाने से सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब साइकिल मैराथन में रेस के बजाय सिर्फ फन राइड ही रखा गया है। साइकिल सभी को स्वयं लानी है। साइक्लाथन का उद्देश्य पर्यावरण, स्वच्छता एवं स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूकता है। इसमें 35 से अधिक अधिक पुरस्कार दिए जाएंगे। जुंबा के लिए रवि गुप्ता और गीत-संगीत के लिए योगेश मीणा टीम के साथ तैयार हैं।
सेठी संस्थान ट्रस्ट के आलोक सेठी ने बताया फिटनेस पर आधारित साइकिल मैराथन इंदौर नाके से घंटाघर होते हुए रेलवे स्टेशन से वापस इंदौर नाके पर समाप्त होगी। इसमें विभिन्न वर्गों के साथ सभी प्रतिभागियों के बीच लकी ड्रा रखा गया है। सामाजिक, शैक्षणिक, व्यापारिक, बुजुर्ग, बेस्ट जुंबा परफार्मर सहित अन्य वर्ग में पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। आयोजन में दिव्यांग साइकिल चालकों को विशेष तौर पर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इवेंट के सहयोगी विशमास्टर इवेंट्स है। खंडवा साइक्लाथान में भाग लेने वाले प्रत्येक प्रतिभागी को सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान किया जाएगा। सेठी होंडा परिसर में एनर्जी ड्रिंक व स्वल्पाहार भी रखा गया है। पूरे रूट पर एनसीसी के 80 से अधिक कैडेट्स यातायात व्यवस्था संभालेंगे। यातायात डीएसपी संतोष कौल ने बताया सुबह 7 से 8 बजे इंदौर नाके से व्हाया घंटाघर रेलवे स्टेशन तक का रास्ता साइकिलिस्ट के लिए आरक्षित रहेगा। साइकिल प्रतिभागियों का जगह-जगह स्वागत होगा।
आयोजन में कब, क्या होगा
31 जनवरी रविवार को सुबह 6 बजे से रिपोर्टिंग शुरू हो जाएगी। 6.30 बजे से जुंबा, 7 बजे अतिथि हरी झंडी दिखाकर साइक्लाथाॅन प्रांरभ करेंगे। 8-9 बजे तक गीत-संगीत, सर्टिफिकेट, एनर्जी ड्रिंक, स्वल्पाहार सहित सभी बड़े ग्रुपों का सम्मान और पुरस्कार वितरण किया जाएगा।
कौन-कौन सम्मिलित होंगे : केबिनेट मंत्री विजय शाह, जिले के सभी विधायक, पूर्व महापौर सहित सभी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी, व्यावसायिक-सामाजिक संगठन फिटनेस का संदेश देंगे। निगम आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट स्वच्छता की शपथ दिलाएंगे।

कौन-कौनसी टीम ग्रुप बनाएगी

{ द ग्लैडिएटर्स ग्रुप { शर्मा क्लासेस { मिशन ग्रीन परिवार { महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज, खंडवा { रोटरी क्लब { सौम्या कोचिंग क्लासेस { खंडवा जिला केमिस्ट एसोसिएशन { सिंधी समाज एवं लायंस क्लब की परिकल्पना, साईकिल ग्रुप खंडवा { परसोना इंग्लिश इंस्टीट्यूट { नवनीत मार्केटिंग एंड ट्रेडर्स { पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल {पदम नगर साईकिल ग्रुप { 50+ मॉर्निंग ग्रुप {खंडवा साईकिल क्लब { रॉक स्टार्स { आईसेक्ट यूनिवर्सिटी { बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र { बोहरा जमात

