मतदाता मौन:पुनर्वास वनवास जैसा, क्यों करे मतदान ?

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार दोपहर 1.40 बजे। स्थान ग्राम पंचायत छाल्पी का सिंधखेड़ गांव। मतदाता मौन और अधिकारी हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठे हुए। दोपहर 3 बजे तक केवल 7 लोगों ने मतदान किया था। ये भी सरकारी कर्मचारी थे। मतदाताओं से पूछने पर बोले- आप जिस रास्ते से आए हैं खुद ही देखिए कैसा है। रोजगार नहीं है, आवास कच्चे से भी बदतर हैं। खाने का इंतजाम नहीं है। आप ही बताइए कैसे करे मतदान। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही अफसर गांव पहुंचे और लोगों को समझाया। दोपहर 3.30 बजे मतदाताओं ने मौन तोड़ा और वोटिंग शुरू की। 300 की आबादी और 171 मतदाताओं वाले गांव सिंधखेड़ निवासी दिनेश काजले, मधुबाई वानकर, सुनीताबाई और बसंतीबाई ने बताया डूब में आने के कारण हमारा पुनर्वास किया गया, लेकिन सुविधाएं नहीं मिली। जबकि दूसरे पुनर्वास स्थल सिंगाजी, फेफरियाकलां, बोरखेड़ा कलां, बिजौरा माफी में सुविधा भरपूर हैं। हम 15 साल मांग करते आ रहे हैं। 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी हमने मतदान का बहिष्कार किया था फिर आश्वासन पर मतदान किया था। बावजूद इसके वादे पूरे नहीं किए गए। हमारे लिए पुनर्वास जैसे वनवास हो गया है। वनवास भी 14 साल का था, हम 15 साल से भी ज्यादा समय से तकलीफें उठा रहे हैं। दाेपहर में जनपद सीईओ प्रवीण इवने व तहसीलदार सीमा मौर्य ने लिखित में दिया कि दो माह में काम शुरू कर देंगे, तब यहां मतदान शुरू हुआ।

सिंधखेड़ की बहू ने सांसद को सुनाई खरी-खरी
दाेपहर में भाजपा नेता नरेंद्रसिंह तोमर व सुरेंद्र टुटेजा गांव पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों को मनाया लेकिन वे टस से मस नहीं हुए। टुटेजा ने एक महिला की सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान से बात कराई। फोन पर आते ही महिला ने सांसद को खरी-खरी सुनाई। सांसद बेटी-बेटी कहकर समझाने का प्रयास करते रहे लेकिन असफल रहे। सिंधखेड़ की गायत्री गुंजाल ने सांसद से कहा मैं इस गांव की बहू हूं। मेरी मर्यादा है लेकिन अब बोलना पड़ रहा है। हर चुनाव में ऐसे ही वादे मिलते हैं। बाद में नेता गांव का नाम ही भूल जाते हैं। सांसद ने कहा बेटी एक बार मेरी बात मान लो मैं जरूर काम कराऊंगा। इस पर गायत्री बाई ने स्पष्ट कहा अब विश्वास नहीं किया जा सकता।

