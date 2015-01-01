पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:बगीचे की जमीन से तत्काल अतिक्रमण हटाएं, अनुपस्थित कर्मियों का काटे वेतन

खंडवा32 मिनट पहले
  • आयुक्त ने सरोजनी नायडू वार्ड में निरीक्षण के दौरान अधीनस्थों को दिए निर्देश

गुलमोहर कॉलोनी में उद्यान की जमीन पर कबाड़ और वाहन देखकर निगम आयुक्त ने अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों से कहा कि अतिक्रमण हटाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह जमीन उद्यान के लिए आरक्षित है। इसलिए सुंदर बगीचा विकसित किया जाएगा। आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट बुधवार सुबह स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में शहर को अच्छी रैंकिंग में लाने के लिए सरोजनी नायडू वार्ड की इस कॉलोनी में आकस्मिक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे थे। सेक्टर- तीन में बगीचे की जमीन पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा अतिक्रमण किए जाने पर आयुक्त ने जिला प्रशासन की सहायता से कबाड़ और वाहन हटाने की कार्रवाई के लिए प्रभारी बाजार अधिकारी अशोक तारे को आदेशित किया। आयुक्त ने निरीक्षण के दौरान आठ स्वच्छता संरक्षक अनुपस्थित रहने पर प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी शाहीन खान को इन कर्मचारियों का एक दिन का वेतन काटे जाने और वार्ड जमादार को कारण बताओ सूचना पत्र जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने गुलमोहर कॉलोनी में सड़क किनारे लगाए जा रहे सीमेंट कांक्रीट के ब्लॉक का निरीक्षण भी किया। वहीं पंधाना रोड पर होटल व्यवसायियों द्वारा डस्टबिन नहीं रखने पर उन्हें समझाइश दी। जोन प्रभारी मनीष पंजाबी को सरोजनी नायडू वार्ड में नालियों से मलबा निकालने के आदेश दिए।

खरगोन के बजाय खंडवा जिले के राजस्व हल्के शामिल किया जाए

पंधाना | पंधाना विधानसभा की ग्राम पंचायत बरखेड़ी छैगांव माखन जनपद पंचायत में आती है। इससे यहां के किसानों को जमीन संबंधी किसी भी कार्य के लिए झिरनिया तहसील जिला खरगोन जाना पड़ता है। इस कारण किसानों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। बरखेड़ी के किसानों ने मुख्यमंत्री, राजस्व मंत्री एवं संबंधित अधिकारियों से मांग की है कि हमारी काश्तकारी जमीन जो कि बरखेड़ी में होकर पटवारी हल्का खरगोन जिले के मिटावल एवं तहसील झिरनिया अंतर्गत आता है। काश्तकारों को जमीन संबंधी किसी भी कार्य की आवश्यकता होने पर उन्हें झिरनिया-खरगोन जाना पड़ता है। इससे बहुत परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है, इसलिए इस ग्राम के किसानों के लिए पंधाना के नंदकिशोर नामदेव, बरखेड़ी निवासी तरुण कुमार, भारत सिंह दरबार, रामसिंह चौहान, राजेंद्र सिंह चौहान, रामू दरबार एवं अन्य किसानों ने बताया कि हमारी काश्तकारी की जमीन ग्राम बरखेड़ी में है और हमें छोटे-छोटे जमीन संबंधी कार्यों के लिए खरगोन जिले के मिटावल एवं झिरनिया तहसील जाना पड़ता है। इससे खासा परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है, इसलिए इस ग्राम की जमीन जो मिटावल हलके अंतर्गत आती है उसे पंधाना हल्के में किया जाए।

