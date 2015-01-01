पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Sachkhand Express Will Arrive At 2.40 Pm, The Change In Timings Of Special Trains Running During Corona, From December 1

बदला समय:सचखंड एक्सप्रेस रात 2.40 बजे आएगी, कोरोना के दौरान चल रही विशेष गाड़ियों के समय में 1 दिसंबर से हो चुका बदलाव

खंडवा27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

अमृतसर-नांदेड सचखंड एक्सप्रेस के समय में जनवरी से रेलवे ने बदलाव किया है। ट्रेन नंबर 02716 अमृतसर-नांदेड एक्सप्रेस सुबह 4.40 की जगह रात 2.40 बजे खंडवा आएगी। बदलाव 3 जनवरी से लागू होगा। सचखंड के रूट में भी परिवर्तन किया है। ट्रेन अंबाला से सरहिंद से न जाकर अंबाला, चंडीगढ़ के रास्ते सनेहवाल जाएगी।

भुसावल मंडल से चलने वाली विशेष ट्रेनों की समय में परिवर्तन किया है। 02618 अप हजरत निजामुद्दीन-एर्नाकुलम विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा रात 8.58 बजे, 01062 अप दरभंगा-लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा दोपहर 3.12,01094 अप वाराणसी-मुंबई विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा रात 1.43, 03201 अप पटना-लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस विशेष गाडी खंडवा रात 11.12, 03202 डाऊन लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस- पटना-विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा रात 00.27, 09046/09148अप छपरा /भागलपुर-सूरत विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा सुबह 7.49 बजे, 01061 डाऊन लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस जयनगर विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा में रात 9.02 बजे, 05646 अप गुवाहाटी-लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा सुबह 8.03 बजे, 05645 डाऊन लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस-गुवाहाटी विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा शाम 4.57 बजे, 01071 डाउन लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस -वाराणसी विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा रात 11.22,02520 अप कामाख्या-लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस एसी विशेष गाड़ी खंडवा सुबह 6.30 बजे आएगी। यह समय परिवर्तन 1 दिसंबर से लागू है।

रेलवे ने झेलम एक्स. से 4 व पंजाब मेल से कम किए 7 स्लीपर कोच, यात्रियों को होगी मुसीबत

रेलवे ने विशेष ट्रेनों के कोच की संख्या कम कर दी है। जम्मूतवी-पुणे झेलम एक्सप्रेस में 4, पंजाब मेल में 7 व काशी में 3 स्लीपर कोच कम कर दिए हैं। रेलवे का तर्क है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान चलाई जा रही विशेष ट्रेनों के स्टापेज में कमी की गई। इसके कारण कोटे वाली स्टेशन के सीट भी कम हो गई हैं।

जिससे पूर्व में चलाई जा रही ट्रेनों को कोच संख्या की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इसलिए स्टापेज के साथ ही ट्रेन के डिब्बों में कमी की गई है। इधर, रेलवे ने मुंबई और रांची के बीच यात्रियों की अतिरिक्त भीड़ कम करने के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाई है।

ट्रेन नंबर 08610 एलटीटी-रांची 18 दिसंबर शाम 4.40 बजे चलकर खंडवा रात 2.35 पर आएगी। वहीं 8609 ट्रेन नंबर रांची-एलटीटी 16 दिसंबर को रात 9.5 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन रात 8.20 बजे आएगी।

