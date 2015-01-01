पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्मचारी बोले:वेतन के लिए सफाई कर्मियों ने 3 घंटे आयुक्त का बंगला घेरा

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • 6 हजार 72 रु. ही मिलते हैं फिर भी दीपावली के पहले नहीं दिया वेतन, दशहरे पर भी त्योहार के बाद मिला था

दीपावली पर शहर स्वच्छ और सुंदर दिखे इसके लिए रात-दिन सफाई में जुटे कर्मचारियों को वेतन लेने के लिए शुक्रवार को आयुक्त बंगले का तीन घंटे तक घेराव करना पड़ा। इसके बाद आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने ई-गवर्नेंस अधिकारी अंकित सिंह और सहायक लेखापाल विष्णु दवे को बुलाकर चर्चा की। आयुक्त ने कर्मचारियों से कहा आपके खाते में दो दिन पहले ही वेतन डाला जा चुका है। इस पर कर्मचारियों ने कहा 25 दिन काम करने वाले 154 अस्थायी कर्मचारियों के खाते में राशि नहीं आई है। इसी दौरान कुछ कर्मचारियों ने एटीएम की स्लीप भी बताई और शाम से रात होने तक आयुक्त बंगले के बाहर घेराव कर खड़े रहे। सफाई कर्मचारी संघ के नगर अध्यक्ष इंदल पहलवान नरवाले ने विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा से भी फोन पर बात कर आयुक्त से कर्मचारियों को दीपावली से पहले वेतन दिलाने की मांग की। आक्रोशित कर्मचारी दीपक गौसर, उषा बाई डंगोरे, राधा बाई, मनोज रल, मिथुन खराले सहित अन्य ने कहा कि महीने में 25 दिन का वेतन 6 हजार 72 रुपए मिलता है। इसी में त्योहार मनाना है। दशहरे पर भी त्योहार के बाद वेतन मिला था। अब दीपावली बिना पैसों के कैसे मनाए। हमारी जेब खाली है, लेखा विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी ठेकेदारों का भुगतान प्राथमिकता से करते हैं। हम वेतन मांगने जाते हैं तो दुत्कार कर भगा देते हैं। चार दिन में कई बार अफसरों से बात की, लेकिन रात तक वेतन नहीं मिला।

खातों में डाल दी
है राशि, बैंक सर्वर में गड़बड़ी
^सभी कर्मचारियों के खातों में वेतन की राशि डाल दी है। कुछ बैंकों के सर्वर में गड़बड़ी होने के कारण समस्या हो रही है। अब व्यवस्था बदल देंगे। सबसे पहले अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियों को वेतन दिया जाएगा।
-हिमांशु भट्ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

