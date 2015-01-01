पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

102 सीटों पर स्टेट:सात विद्यार्थियों ने एमबीबीएस कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए किए आवेदन

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • 102 सीटों पर पहले राउंड में 95 पर नीट ने किया छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम एलॉट

मेडिकल कॉलेज में एमबीबीएस कोर्स की 102 सीटों पर स्टेट कोटे से प्रवेश शुरू हो चुका है। नीट ने 102 सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए स्टेट कोटे के पहले चरण में ही 95 छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम अलाॅट किए। इन विद्यार्थियों को 2 दिसंबर तक कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेना अनिवार्य होगा। यदि विद्यार्थी को कोई अन्य कॉलेज चाहिए तो उसे अपग्रेडेशन के लिए विकल्प भरना होगा। अपग्रेड होने पर रिक्त सीट अन्य विद्यार्थी को अगले चरण में अलॉट होगी। 20 दिसंबर से जारी प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के तहत रविवार शाम तक कॉलेज में 23 विद्यार्थियों ने रिपोर्टिंग की थी। इसमें से 22 छात्र-छात्राओं के प्रमाणपत्रों का सत्यापन करने के बाद उन्हें प्रवेश दिया गया। प्रवेश पाने वाले विद्यार्थियों में निमाड़ के तीन जिलों खंडवा, बड़वानी के दो व खरगोन जिले के तीन सहित कुल छह विद्यार्थी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही कॉलेज में प्रवेश के इंदौर के 6, उज्जैन, हरदा, जबलपुर, धार, मंदसौर, देवास, सिहोर, मुरैना, झाबुआ, रतलाम के एक-एक विद्यार्थी शामिल है। प्रवेश प्रभारी डॉ.पराग शर्मा ने बताया कोरोना विद्यार्थियों को एडमिशन संबंधी सभी प्रक्रिया कॉलेज में पूरी करने सुविधा है। यहां पर नोटरी से लेकर मेडिकल चेकअप व बैंक में फीस जमा करने की व्यवस्था है। रविवार तक कुल 22 विद्यार्थियों के प्रवेश हो चुके थे।

31 दिसंबर तक मेडिकल कॉलेज के खुलने के नहीं है आसार
नवीन शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 में की पढ़ाई 31 दिसंबर तक शुरू होने के आसार नहीं दिखाई दे रहे हैं। ठंड के साथ कोरोना के मरीजों की बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए विवि प्रबंधन ने अभी तक सत्र के शुरू करने के संबंध में कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है। वहीं सत्र 2019-20 में प्रवेश लेने वाले एमबीबीएस के विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा भी अटक गई है।
आॅल इंडिया कोटे के 4 में से तीन ने किया अपग्रेडेशन का आवेदन
वहीं मेडिकल कॉलेज में 6 से 16 नवंबर तक ऑल इंडिया कोटे से 18 सीटों पर चार विद्यार्थियों ने प्रवेश लिया था। इसमें से तीन छात्र-छात्राओं ने खंडवा की बजाय दूसरे कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए अपग्रेडेशन का विकल्प भरा है, जबकि नांदेड महाराष्ट्र निवासी विद्यार्थी ने खंडवा कॉलेज को ही अपना केंद्र बनाया है।

2 दिसंबर तक होंगे पहले चरण में प्रवेश
^एमबीबीएस कोर्स में स्टेट कोटे से 102 सीटों पर पहले चरण में 95 विद्यार्थियों को नाम अलॉट हुए। पहले चरण में प्रवेश की तारीख 28 नवंबर से बढ़ाकर 2 दिसंबर कर दी है।
डॉ. अनंत पवार, डीन, मेडिकल कॉलेज

