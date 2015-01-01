पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरसूद में सड़क निर्माण की हलचल शुरू:सिंगाजी-बीड़-हरसूद सड़क निर्माण से खत्म कर सकते हैं राजमार्ग 15 का बड़ा ब्लैक स्पॉट पर जागरुकता जरूरी

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
बहुप्रतीक्षित सिंगाजी-बीड़-हरसूद 30 किमी सड़क निर्माण की हलचल शुरू हो चुकी है। पिछले दिनों सक्तापुर से रेलवे ब्रिज व रेलवे ब्रिज से छनेरा दाना बाबा मंदिर तक ठेकेदार कंपनी के कर्मचारी नए सिरे से बनने वाली सड़क का लेवल भी कर चुके हैं। ऐसे में इस सड़क निर्माण के जरिए खंडवा-होशंगाबाद राजमार्ग 15 का शहर से सटा सबसे बड़ा ब्लैक स्पॉट का भी निराकरण सड़क विकास निगम व हरसूद प्रशासन कर सकता है।

इसके लिए जरूरत है नागरिकों व वाहन मालिकों की जागरूकता की। इंदिरा सागर बांध परियोजना अंतर्गत 31 किमी मार्ग जलमग्न हो गया। इसके लिए लोक निर्माण विभाग व सड़क विकास निगम ने खंडवा-होशंगाबाद स्टेट हाईवे के इस खंड के लिए सड़ियापानी, बेड़ियाखाल, झुमरखाली, धारुखेदी, दगड़खेड़ी, धनोरा होकर नए 32 किमी मार्ग का निर्माण कराया।

इस सड़क पर 16 से ज्यादा खतरनाक मोड़ के कारण दुर्घटनाओं का आंकड़ा सालाना 100 पार हो जाता है। इनमें सबसे अधिक हादसे हरदा-खंडवा-हरसूद के बायपास तिराहे पर होते हैं। 2020 में यहां 2 दर्जन से ज्यादा दुर्घटनाएं हुईं, जिनमें 6 लोगों की मौके पर मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा अंधे मोड़ व बाएं साइड में छोटी पहाड़ी की वजह से वाहन अचानक पलट जाते हैं।

10 किमी सड़क निर्माण नए सिरे से होना है

सिंगाजी से हरसूद सड़क निर्माण में सक्तापुर फाटे से रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज और रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज से छनेरा दाना बाबा मंदिर होकर पुराने हरसूद रोड स्तिथ बर्फ फैक्ट्री तक 10 किमी सड़क का निर्माण नए सिरे से किया जाना है। ऐसे में यदि बायपास तिराहे से टेकरी के मलबे के उपयोग के लिए प्रशासन लोक हित में सहमति देता है तो निर्माण एजेंसी को उत्खनन के लिए अन्य कहीं शासकीय या निजी जमीन से परिवहन नहीं करना होगा।

ढलान में नियंत्रित नहीं होते वाहन

हरदा-खंडवा-हरसूद बायपास तिराहे पर भारी व हलके वाहनों को खंडवा की ओर जाने में पहले से गति बढ़ानी पड़ती है। वहीं हरसूद व हरदा की ओर ढलान होने से वहां वाहन तेजी से आते हैं। ऐसे में दोनों तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों की गति नियंत्रित नहीं हो पाती। नतीजा सड़क दुर्घटना व वाहन पलटने के रूप में सामने आता है।

सड़क निर्माण काफी मददगार साबित होगा

बायपास तिराहे पर हादसों पर नियंत्रण के लिए सिंगाजी-बीड़-हरसूद सड़क निर्माण काफी मददगार साबित हो सकता है। लोकहित व दुर्घटना नियंत्रण के लिए प्रशासन से इस संबंध में मांग करेंगे।

कमल खंडेलवाल, पूर्व नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष, भाजपा हरसूद

हरसूद पुनर्वास की सड़क निर्माण में एक साइड की काटी पहाड़ी

2018-19 में हरसूद पुनर्वास की 69 किमी सड़क निर्माण के दौरान मुरम व लेवलिंग के लिए मटेरियल की दरकार को देखते हुए तत्कालीन एसडीएम जगदीश मेहरा ने नागरिकों की मांग पर निर्माण एजेंसी को तिराहे बायपास से मटेरियल की अनुमति दी। जिसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि राइट साइड की पहाड़ी पूरी तरह कट गई। इससे हरदा व हरसूद की ओर आने वहां साफ नजर आने लगे। हादसे में भी कमी आईं। सिंगाजी-बीड़-हरसूद सड़क निर्माण में शेष घाटी का कटाव होने पर ब्लैक स्पॉट पूरी तरह खत्म हो सकता है।

